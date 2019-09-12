Audeze is launching a new product, called the LCD-i3 wireless planar magnetic earphones, and you'll be able to buy them in the coming weeks.

The company describes them as combining the "magnesium casings of the LCD-i4 with the low impedance of the iSINE series". In other words, the earphones are a successor to the iSINE 20 and are a sibling to the LCD-i4. They're designed with ear fins, which are supposedly ergonomic enough to provide a "comfortable and secure fit within the concha bowl of the ear", according to Audeze.

Here's what makes the LCD-i3 unique:

"The LCD-i3 features sonic improvements over the iSINE 20 by using the Magnesium housing and grille design of the LCD-i4 which reduces unwanted resonance. It also includes improvements to the original iSINE 20 planar magnetic driver design -- all of which offer improved resolution over the iSINE 20. The LCD-i3 can push up to 130dB with zero audible distortion for a true audiophile in-ear experience."

The LCD-i3 are made to offer superior sound but without the need of a headphone amplifier. They also feature a Bluetooth 5.0 chipset, known as the CIPHER Bluetooth Module, for true wireless listening. The earphones come with a Lightning cable and standard 3.5mm cable, too, so they're versatile and can be used withn nearly any device, including a headphone jack-equipped phone.

Another stand-out feature is aptX and aptX HD support, for 24-bit high-resolution audio quality with minimal latency. If that interests you, Audeze's new LCD-i3 will cost £849/$899 when they go on sale in late September.