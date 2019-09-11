Cleer's new Ally Plus true wireless earphones are noise cancelling, too

Cleer Audio has revealed its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, called Ally Plus. And the best thing? They're noise cancelling, too, although you do pay a little premium for that feature.

They follow up the previous Ally pair of true wireless buds, though sadly there's no red colour this time. Instead, they're available in navy and sand. They'll be available later next month for $199/£190 while the current Ally headphones are on sale for $50 less.

They're very similar in design to the Ally and they have 30 hours of combined playback - 10 hours in the earphones themselves and 20 hours in the case.

The earphones do boast upgraded audio capabilities over the Ally, with a 10mm neodymium driver and updated beamforming technology available in the Ally Plus.

Audio playback can be controlled via a touchpad on the ear, similar to many other true wirless earphones. Press to pause or play and swipe to change the volume. It'll be interesting to see how the swipe functions because our experience of earphone touchpads is a bit hit and miss; it can be very difficult to get the volume you actually want before you resort to taking your phone out of your pocket.

Interestingly, the Ally Plus earphones support the Google Fast Pair tech, which is similar to what Apple and Beats have done with the W1 chip for fast pairing over Bluetooth. Just turn on the Ally Plus and compatible Android devices will quickly identify and ask to pair with the earphones.