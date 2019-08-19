Not everyone wants the AirPods.

Sure, you may not believe us, as it seems like everyone has a pair, but some people want more battery life, a more comfortable fit, and something to wear during extreme workout sessions. If you're one of those people, consider Apple's other wire-free earphones: the Powerbeats Pro from Beats. They recently launched in black, but now they're launching in other colours.

The Powerbeats Pro are priced above the AirPods, but offer much longer battery life outside the case and better sound. Plus, they're still a good £50 cheaper than the competition from Bose, Sennheiser, B&O, or Master & Dynamic. If you'd like to pick up a pair, Apple is releasing three new shades - ivory (off-white), moss (green), and navy - at the end of the month.

In our review of the Powerbeats Pro, we said, on the whole, there isn't a more complete pair of wire-free earphones. Granted, they don't offer the noise isolation levels of some others, and perhaps don't sound quite as premium, but there's enough in it to warrant spending the extra.

The new colours still cost $249.95/£219.95. And Apple says you’ll be able to order them online on 22 August at 3:01am ET, with shipping on 30 August. They should land in Apple’s retail stores on the very same day.