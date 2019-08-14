Cleer's latest over-ear headphones offer an incredible 100 hours of battery life

Cleer's latest over-ear Bluetooth headphones have something quite impressive up their sleeve - 100 hours of battery life.

We're used to headphones promising 20 or 40 hours, but more than double that is undoubtedly impressive and - unless you're listening during the entire working day - it's highly likely you'll forget the last time you charged them with that kind of capacity.

They're certainly going to last you through a good few flights (although note this particular Cleer model isn't noise cancelling).

The headphones are called the Enduro 100 and like many other Bluetooth headphones they offer a fast charge feature - five minutes of charging will get you around an hour's worth of listening.

There's also compatibility with Google's Fast Pair 2.0 tech so they'll connect to your Android phone almost instantly - it's a bit like the Apple fast pair tech we first saw with the Apple AirPods and in various Beats headphones. The Enduro 100 have Cleer's patented ironless driver tech and they also support AAC and aptX HD, too, and a have a comfortable padded headband.

Available in grey and sand, the Enduro 100 will be available in early September for £169.99. Our pick is definitely the grey with white headband, which Cleer has dubbed 'stingray grey'.