Jaybird has announced its third generation of true wireless headphones in the Vista, looking to boost the performance and enhance the appeal over the Run and Run XT models which came before.

Jaybird is all about sport, so it's no surprise to find that these headphones have been designed with athletes in mind. They are IPX7 water and sweat proof and also offer crush resistance - in other words, they are well protected - EarthProof, according to Jaybird.

They're also exceptionally light at 6g each and promise 6 hours of battery life, free from the constraints of cables tying them together.

Like other wireless earbuds, they charge in the case, which will give you another 10 hours of charge for the earbud and itself charges from USB Type-C.

Jaybird says that these headphones use JBS1 wireless technology with a Bluetooth 5 connection to your phone or sports watch. Jaybird's first-gen headphones suffered with connection problems, and hopefully this new model will make that a thing of the past.

Looking to ensure you get the right fit there are a range of tips and fins to keep them secure, while also boosting the sound isolation so you get great quality audio.

That audio can be tweaked, with an automatic EQ option that will tune them to your ears via the Jaybird smartphone app.

They will also support Siri or Google Assistant via the press of a button, firing up those digital assistants on a connected device, for added convenience. There's no noise cancellation and no ambient sound passthrough so some might see that as a downside compared to some of the competition like the Libratone Track Air+.

The new Jaybird Vista will come in black, grey or blue colours and will retail at £149.