  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news

RHA's Wireless Flight Adapter connects your Bluetooth earphones to in-flight entertainment

|
RHA RHA's Wireless Flight Adapter connects your Bluetooth earphones to in-flight entertainment
Best noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones 2019 for blocking out external sound
Best noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones 2019 for blocking out external sound

- Wireless Flight Adapter connects wireless headphones to airplane media

- Has two jacks for compatibility with old/new systems

- 16 hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.0

RHA, the company most associate with high quality earphones, has launched an adapter to keep you connected on your long haul flight. 

The idea behind the Wireless Flight Adapter is pretty self-explanatory: it lets you use your favourite wireless headphones on the plane.

Whether you're using the classic Bose QC35, in-ears, or totally wire-free earphones, you'll be able to enjoy in-flight entertainment without having to suffer through with the freebie headphones offered by the airline. 

RHARHA Wireless Adapter image 3

What's more, because it two jacks, you can use it either in the more modern stereo single jack systems, or in the older twin mono versions. 

Inside, there's a battery capable of streaming audio for up to 16 hours, and the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures more than 10 meters of range, which is more than enough on a cramped flight, even in business class. 

Of course, you're not just limited to using it in flight. You can use it with anything that has a 3.5mm audio output. 

That means, plug it into your Nintendo Switch for wireless listening, or your home audio system, or even the equipment at your gym. 

RHARHA Wireless Adapter image 2

With aptX support, it also means compatible headphones will get virtually latency-free audio, which is perfect when watching those in-flight movies. 

RHA's Wireless Flight Adapter is available to buy now, priced at £39.95 in the UK, $49.95 in the US and €49.95 in Europe. 

PopularIn Headphones
RHA's Wireless Flight Adapter connects your Bluetooth earphones to in-flight entertainment
V-Moda launches Crossfade M-100 Master, Hi-Res cans for creators
Libratone Track Air+ initial review: Wireless ANC in-ears like no other
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones 2019
Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless in-ears take ANC to the next level
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Bluetooth headphones review: Big audio sounds best at home