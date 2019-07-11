RHA, the company most associate with high quality earphones, has launched an adapter to keep you connected on your long haul flight.

The idea behind the Wireless Flight Adapter is pretty self-explanatory: it lets you use your favourite wireless headphones on the plane.

Whether you're using the classic Bose QC35, in-ears, or totally wire-free earphones, you'll be able to enjoy in-flight entertainment without having to suffer through with the freebie headphones offered by the airline.

What's more, because it two jacks, you can use it either in the more modern stereo single jack systems, or in the older twin mono versions.

Inside, there's a battery capable of streaming audio for up to 16 hours, and the Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures more than 10 meters of range, which is more than enough on a cramped flight, even in business class.

Of course, you're not just limited to using it in flight. You can use it with anything that has a 3.5mm audio output.

That means, plug it into your Nintendo Switch for wireless listening, or your home audio system, or even the equipment at your gym.

With aptX support, it also means compatible headphones will get virtually latency-free audio, which is perfect when watching those in-flight movies.

RHA's Wireless Flight Adapter is available to buy now, priced at £39.95 in the UK, $49.95 in the US and €49.95 in Europe.