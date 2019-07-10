  1. Home
V-Moda launches Crossfade M-100 Master, Hi-Res cans for creators

V-Moda V-Moda launches Crossfade M-100 Master, Hi-Res cans for creators
- New Master edition of the Crossfade M-100

- Sound engineering/tuning managed by Roland

- More comfortable cushions and upgraded 50mm drivers

V-Moda has launched a new follow up to its popular Crossfade M-100, which promises to offer even better sound than its predecessor. It’s called the Crossfade M-100 Master. 

While on the outside the headphones still very much look the same, V-Moda brought in help from outside when it came to designing and engineering the sound. 

Roland - the well known professional audio brand - took care of the tuning process, to ensure the sound was designed primarily with creators in mind. So if you’re a music producer/recorder, DJ or video streamer, this sound has been engineered for you. 

As for the hardware, V-Moda’s latest headphones have 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers with an upgraded coil that has pushed the quality into bonafide Hi-Res Audio territory. 

The aim, as always for Roland, is to produce a sound that’s exciting and dynamic, while also ensuring that the balance and accuracy remains good throughout the range of frequencies. That means your bass should be well controlled and powerful, with clarity and detail in the highs. 

One other key improvement for those who have worn the Crossfade M-100 before is in comfort. V-Moda has increased the size of the memory foam ear cushions which are designed to prevent any pressure points from developing, and also resist sweat, so you can wear them for hours at a time. 

As is generally always the case, the headphones also have the classic V-Moda SteelFlex headband, that’s flexible, but also incredibly sturdy, and also featuring the CliqFold mechanism that snaps the headphone cans inwards ready to store in the portable hard-shell case. 

It’s worth noting, these are wired headphones and ship with a standard cable with built-in mic, as well as a long audio cable for sharing audio and a gold-plated 3.5mm to ¼-inch jack adapter. 

It’s available to buy now for $250/€250 direct from V-Moda. 

