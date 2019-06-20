RHA announces wireless edition of its awesome T20 earphones

RHA has unveiled an updated, and long awaited version of its awesome T20 earphones. Now, they're wireless.

Style wise, they're very similar in approach to the ultra-premium CL2 Planar. They have a flexible, durable neckband that attach to the earbuds themselves using a standard MMCX connector.

They're essentially a cross between those, and the more budget friendly MA750.

This particular neckband is equipped with the 12 hour battery and internal components required to make the earphones wireless.

It's not just bog standard Bluetooth either. Like a lot of modern high-end earphones, they're equipped with aptX compatibility (not aptX HD, sadly), and able to produce Hi-Fi audio quality, wirelessly.

This neckband is sweat and splash proof too, so should you wear it in a drizzle, it should survive just fine.

A lot of care and attention has gone into the earbud design and build too.

They're built from injection moulded stainless steel - which gives results in sumptuous seamless curves - then finished in a black, brushed colouring, matched by the housing of the inline remote and the ends of the neckband.

Inside these earbuds you'll find 10mm DualCoil drivers. If they're anything like the T20i earphones they're replacing, they'll sound fantastic, with incredible range.

As is always the case with RHA, you get all the extra bits and pieces you could possible need to make this pair of earphones work for you.

That means a bundle of extra tips - 10 extra pairs in total - in a variety of different sizes, materials and designs. These include two pairs of Comply foam tips, which in our experience, are the most comfortable to wear for longer periods.

You also get an oxygen-free copper cable equipped with 3.5mm jack for wired, battery-free listening and a neoprene carry pouch.

As well as that, you get three different tuning filters that you can manually screw in and out of the earbuds to adjust the sound. One for extra bass, as well as a more flat reference tuner and one for increasing treble.

RHA, for those unaware, is a Scotland-based audio company that built a reputation for high quality earphones that don't cost the earth.

The primary target was - for a long time - audiophiles on a budget, and for the most part, that focus still exists. Despite the fact that it now also sells a pair of £800 earphones.

These T20 Wireless earphones aren't quite that expensive. They go on sale from today, online and in retail stores, with a price of £199/$269.

