Cleer's Flow Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones are now available in the UK

San Diego-based Cleer is bringing its over-ear noise cancellers to the UK - they'll be available soon for £249. The Cleer is available in the US already for $249 either in silver or black.

Designed for the music enthusiast on the move, they're compatible with Hi-Res Audio and have patented 40mm ironless drivers for low distortion and high resolution. For the hybrid active noise cancelling (ANC), each ear cup has an ANC chip and two microphones.

Combined with passive noise isolation, Cleer says that Flow blocks almost 99.5 percent of environmental noise. As with many other noise cancelling headphones today, you can also flip to an ambient mode that enables you to hear the environment around you.

Battery life is slated around the 20 hour mark, they've got a swivelling design so you can fold them away into the included carry case. They'll auto-pause when removed from your head.

Naturally, you can control the headphones on your device but you're also able to use swipe gestures on the earcups to pause and play music or answer calls. We're usually not that thrilled with gesture-based interfaces on headphones because it's so easy to make an erroneous input - it'll be really interesting to see how the

Cleer Audio is also soon releasing an even more premium version of these headphones - the Cleer II - which will feature compatibility with Google Assistant.