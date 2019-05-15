Remember NuraLoop, which debuted at CES in January? It's an earphone promising a personalised audio experience, and now you can pre-order it.

Headphones and earbuds tend to have a one-size-fits all approach, even though everyone hears differently. That's where NuraLoop hopes to help. Revealed at CES 2019, the NuraLoop by Nura uses a unique “inova” (in and over architecture) aimed at audiophiles who desire custom sound. It uses the same technologies that helped the NuraPhone personalise audio output, including sensitive mics and advanced signal processing.

It also has an automated mobile app test that users can take to create their own personal sound profile that's stored in the earphones themselves. NuraLoop can monitor otoacoustic emissions and activity in the cochlea of each of your ears, and thus learn the frequencies you listen for mostly. It also offers the option to have ANC enabled, or you can enable a Social Mode to let sound in through the four high-sensitivity microphones.

Each earphone features a TouchDial, as well, which can be dialed or tapped to control playback, answer calls, and more. And Nura said you can get 16 hours of wireless use per charge. There's a detachable analog cable if needed, too. If any of this interests you, the NuraLoop can be pre-ordered starting 15 May for $140. Nura has a 30-per cent limited-time discount only available until its personalised audio earphones fully launch.

After which, expect the pricing to go up to $199/£199. Also, if you'd like to try the earphones before you buy, Nura is launching two "Nura Soundstudios" in Westfield London on 16 May and Westfield Stratford on 29 May, which will have so-called "dedicated Nura experts".