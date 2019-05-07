Master & Dynamic finally embraces ANC for MW65 headphones

Audio brand Master & Dynamic has been making waves in the headphones market for the last couple of years, taking on more established names, like Bowers & Wilkins and Bang & Olufsen with its sumptuous design aesthetics and sound quality.

And, like its peers, it is now ready to embrace active noise cancellation with its latest wireless over-ear headphones model, the Master & Dynamic MW65.

Available in silver metal/brown leather or gunmetal/black leather, the MW65 headphones are made using lightweight anodised aluminium and soft lambskin leather for the ear cups.

They feature two noise-cancellation modes, with a high setting for noisier surroundings - such as the hum of an aeroplane - or low when the ambient audio is less loud. You can also turn ANC off entirely.

Bluetooth 4.2 is included with AptX support for wireless connectivity and lossless performance, and the MW65 has a 20 metre wire-free range.

The battery lasts up to a quoted 24 hours, with 12 hours worth of battery life being available after just 15 minutes on fast charge through USB-C.

They weigh 245g and sport a 40mm Beryllium driver for each ear.

Google Assistant support is built in, while the beamforming noise reduction microphone can also be used with other voice assistants on your smartphone.

The Master & Dynamic MW65 headphones are priced at £449 and available now from the company's own website.