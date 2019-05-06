Urbanears has released a new line of over-the-ear wireless headphones, and they look incredibly slick and modern.

Called Pampas, they are moderately priced at $149.99 and are meant for those of us who prefer over-ear models versus in-ears. They represent a more affordable option, as they are in line with the price of Apple AirPods. Over-the-ear wireless headphones tend to top $300 in most cases.

Urbanears obviously wanted to create a pair of aesthetically appealing headphones, and with the Pampas, we think it's succeeded. However, for as pretty and sleek as the headphones look in the marketing materials, there are some sacrifices to be noted in the specs, which may be a deal breaker, especially if top-notch sound is most important to you. The Pampas lack noise cancellation, a pretty basic feature for modern headphones.

There's also no AI voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Assitant. Nevertheless, the headphones come in three colours: Almond beige, charcoal black, and field green. And there’s a control knob that lets users skip tracks, adjust volume, or answer calls. The Pampas also promise over 30 hours of sound, which is a solid number for Bluetooth headphones. They are collapsible, too, which helps make them super portable.

If you’re someone who hates the feeling of putting an earbud inside your ear, then Urbanears’ Pampas line could be a great, cost-effective solution for you, especially if you’re just looking for something to play podcasts while on the train.

You can order Pampas now from here.