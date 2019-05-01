Urbanista has launched its Stockholm earbuds, which carry a remarkably similar design to some other wireless earbuds we know and love.

The Stockholm earbuds feature a completely wireless design, like the Apple AirPods, with the earpiece and a small section below - a design you'll either love or hate. They come in four colour options and when not in use, they slot into a small, portable, colour-matched charging case that has a non-skid coating.

The charging case doesn't have wireless charging compatibility like the £199 AirPods, or the Samsung Galaxy Buds, but Urbanista claims it offers up to three additional charges, resulting in the Stockholm earbuds delivering a total of 14 hours playtime. The charging case is said to take three-and-a-half hours to charge.

The Stockholm earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connection, so they will connect to devices like any other Bluetooth device rather than offering one-tap connection to an iOS device like the AirPods do, or one-tap connection to a Samsung device like the Galaxy Buds do.

They do have voice and touch control though, and they offer an enhanced microphone for calls.

The Urbanista Stockholm wireless earbuds are available in Black, White, Rose Gold and Olive Green. They are available from 1 May and they cost £89, making them quite a bit cheaper than both the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.