  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news

These luxury headphones roll up so you can carry them around

|
Luzli These luxury headphones roll up so you can carry them around
The best Lightning headphones 2019 for your iPhone or iPad
The best Lightning headphones 2019 for your iPhone or iPad

- The smallest form-factor travel headphones in the world

These luxury Swiss headphones from Luzli have a unique design - they roll up into a ball so you can carry them around. 

Inspired by famed, Swiss-made watches, headband of the Roller MK02 and more compact MK01 are designed to be akin to a watch strap where each aluminium and stainless steel segment folds in for a good fit. 

When rolled, Luzli says its MK01 headphones are the smallest form-factor travel headphones in the world.

The wired headphones are designed to be long-lasting and therefore sustainable because any parts that can be worn - such as cables and earpads - are all replaceable, meaning that the headphones should last a lifetime, providing we're still using 3.5mm jacks on devices, of course (that could be a slight problem in, say, a decade's time). 

LuzliThese luxury headphones roll up so you can carry them around image 3

In terms of the audio tech, Basel-based Luzli says it spent three years in development. Custom dynamic drivers were developed for the new headphones – 30mm for the MK01 and 40mmfor the MK02. Luzli says that the baffles, acoustic chambers, foam earpads and bass ports were all specially-tuned for these particular headphones.

The MK01 comes in a choice of silver or black, with prices starting at £2,880. The
MK02 comes in silver at £3,840.

LuzliThese luxury headphones roll up so you can carry them around image 2
PopularIn Headphones
These luxury headphones roll up so you can carry them around
Surface Buds? Microsoft reportedly making AirPods-like wireless earbuds
Forget AirPods, Amazon is making a pair of Alexa wireless earbuds
The best Lightning headphones 2019 for your iPhone or iPad
Beats true wireless Powerbeats Pro launched, complete with H1 chip
Apple AirPods 2 review: Small improvements spell second-gen success?