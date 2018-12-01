10 best music gifts for Christmas

The holidays are coming and you've no clue what to get that certain someone in your life that loves music. Don't panic we've not only got you covered, but we've got you covered without breaking the bank.

Rather than wax lyrically about £1,000 systems or amazing speakers that you'll need to sell a kidney to afford, all the gifts ideas in our music gift guide are under £200 and some are even cheaper still making them perfect for the music fan, would be DJ, clubber, or lyric aficionado in your life.

So go on, indulge yourself, that's right, kick off your shoes, put your feet up, lean back and just enjoy the gift suggestions. After all, music soothes even the savage beasts.

As an overall package, the Plantronics have a lot to offer. The BackBeat Pro 2 feel well made and are very comfortable to wear and combined with the brilliant range of features, ease of use and overall decent audio quality, they're a very good pair of headphones.

If you want to invest in UE's range of portable Bluetooth speakers,

but want something smaller than the Boom 2 or Megaboom, the Wonderboom is the boom for you. It's palm-sized, and like other speakers in the range, is protected against knocks, bumps, drops and splashes thanks to its rubberised casing. It can float too, so you can comfortably

take it in the pool with you on holiday. And when you turn it on, prepare yourself for an explosion of sound that belies its size. It can tackle all genres of music with aplomb, and will add life to any social scenario.

Amazon will ship its tiny Echo Input device from 12 December. Echo Input is a bit like an Echo Dot but without any type of speaker inside so you get to "echo" the speaker you already own by connecting via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. Including far-field microphones it works just like a normal Echo, so essentially adds full Alexa voice compatibility to your existing audio setup. The device is also available bundled with some third-party speakers, including some from Bose.

Chromecast Audio is affordable enough to buy without really thinking about, simple to setup and use, and supports a range of different services - including Spotify, which will be a huge plus point for many. It's the perfect device to breathe connectivity into your existing disconnected speakers, bringing the convenience of modern streaming services with smartphone controls, without any unnecessary complications.

Fancy going old-school? For its asking price, the AT-LP3 is one of the best value offerings around. It's a fully automatic belt-driven system featuring a specially designed AT91R phono cartridge that's easy enough to swap out. Sound is fantastic thanks too, thanks to that cartridge/needle and the anti-resonance die-cast aluminium platter. You will need a decent pre-amp to get the most out of it, but make no mistake, this is a stellar player.

The H5 in-ears offer fantastic custom-tuned sound, ship with a number different ear tips, are dust and splash resistant as well as featuring magnets so the tips snap together. The headphones can be charged through USB, with each earphone having a separate battery you'll get around five hours of playtime.

Beats Solo3 Wireless are the smaller sibling to the more powerful Studio3, but that means they're cheaper and easier to carry around. Like the Studio3, the W1 Chip inside also means super easy pairing with iPhones and automatic pairing across all Apple devices sharing that same Apple ID. They come in an array of different colours and sound great.

With its retro guitar amp stylings, complete with those iconic volume/tone dials, this is an awesome-looking speaker. Its 41W of power is plenty to fill small/medium sized rooms. What's more, with Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity you can connect just about everything to it.

Designed by graphic artist Jim Holodak in New York, this retro door mat features your family name on the mix's title line, along with classic cassette detail set in colourfast dye. if you don't like the mix tape option Holodak also offers a mat that is designed to look like the iconic Marshall amp.

Okay, so this one needs you to have a love of music and a cat, but if you do, then this is perfect. Designed in London, the Cat Scratching Pad enables your furry friend to spin some phat, chillout beatz. Festooned with cat smiley faces, paw prints, photos of fish-shaped cat treats, and joke band stickers ("Run DOG"), it's a flat pack cardboard kit that you fold together according to the included instructions. No glue is necessary.