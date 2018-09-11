Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 true wireless headphones head huge range refresh

Plantronics has completely refreshed its headphone line-up with the launch of several new models for travellers, runners and gamers.

There are new headsets and earbuds in the BackBeat Fit, Go and RIG Pro ranges.

Runners and those into fitness pursuits get several new devices, including the true wireless Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100. You get a pair of self-powered earbuds that also come with ear straps to keep them firmly in place during a jog or workout.

Battery life is claimed to last up to five hours, with another 10 available through the charge case.

They are sweatproof and waterproof, and available in two colours. At £129.99, they are also remarkably affordable in comparison with rivals.

PLANTRONICS BACKBEAT FIT 2100

The step-down BackBeat Fit 2100 headphones are still wireless but come with a rear head strap. They too are sweat and waterproof, boast up to seven hours of battery life and are priced at £89.99.

The BackBeat Fit 350 'phones are also new, with a longer neck strap and up to six hours of battery life. They cost £69.99.

For travellers, the Plantronics BackBeat Go 410 is a neckband wireless headset with active noise cancellation to drown out the noises on an aeroplane, Tube train or other form of transit. At £109.99, it is more affordable than many wireless equivalents with ANC and also comes with up to 12 hours of battery life.

PLANTRONICS BACKBEAT GO 410

They are joined in the noise cancellation field by the over-ear BackBeat Go 810 headphones. Similarly designed for travellers primarily, they offer 20 hours of battery life and cost £139.99.

Finally, a trio of gaming headsets are now available. They are all compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and start with the RIG 300 priced at £34.99. There are RIG 400 and 500 headsets too, with the latter coming in different editions. The Plantronics RIG 500 Pro Esports Edition will set you back £139.99.

All devices are now available from Plantronics' own website.