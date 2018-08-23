RHA has announced a brand new pair of high end earphones which boast a couple of world firsts. The CL2 Planar is the first wireless planar magnetic pair of in-ears, and it's the first to feature drivers that are only 10mm in size.

To build this new pair of earphones, RHA combined a planar coil and a 16-micrometre diaphragm, with these then placed precisely above two magnetic fields.

This setup allows for incredible accuracy, and yet somehow fits inside a casing that seems no bigger than a standard pair of earphones. Look at these alongside the first pair of in-ear planar magnetic earphones from Audeze, and the difference in size is striking.

Design wise, the earphones look similar to some of the neckband-style earphones RHA has previously released. They feature a similar flexible, rounded neckband to the MA750 wireless, along with similarly designed casings and over-ear hooks.

The earphone housings are built from zirconium dioxide, which means a smooth internal surface designed to ensure the audio waves move freely, without any obstruction.

While the audio performance promises to be fantastic, it's not the only thing that makes these new earphones an attractive proposition.

As well as having the wireless Bluetooth 4.1 neckband, the RHA CL2 Planar ships with two detachable cables. One with a standard 3.5mm jack and the other with a 2.5mm jack. Altogether this means you'll be able to listen to your music through pretty much any device.

The Bluetooth neckband itself delivers up to 12 hours of playback time and is compatible with aptX and AAC streaming. It also has a range of 10 metres and is equipped with NFC for easy pairing with compatible Android phones.

As you'd expect, you'll be able to control your phone's music remotely using the neckband's built-in three button remote, which also allows you to launch the phone's digital assistant, whether that be Siri or Google Assistant.

It ships with a carry pouch, flight case and a plethora of various in ear tips including six pairs of dual density silicone tips (2x of each size - S/M/L), three sets of Comply Foam tips and two pairs of the double flange silicone tips.

The earphones go on pre-sale today, 23 August, but will be available to buy for the hefty price of £799.95 in a couple of weeks' time, from 12 September.