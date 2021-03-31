Nuraphone deal gives you $100/£100 off unique headphones

(Pocket-lint) - There's a $100/£100 saving at present on the epic and unusual Nuraphone Bluetooth headphones. The deal is available until 5 April 2021.

The Nuraphone headphones are different from other cans on the market. They feature encompassing over-ear ear cups plus in-ear buds inside, which not only isolate them to outside noise, but give them the ability to analyse your hearing and adapt the audio signature to suit.

The Nuraphone cans have active noise cancelling (ANC), which uses the microphones built into the headset to recognise and cancel out ambient noise. The previous passive noise isolation capabilities were already impressive, but this latest tech makes music listening even more immersive.

Plenty of other new features have debuted since the headphones were launched including Social Mode, which can turn on external microphones so you can hear people talk to you without having to take the headphones off.

The touch button also has a single and double-tap feature, allowing for more controls with the same amount of buttons. And algorithms ensure that voice calling is clearer, again thanks to better utilisation of the microphones.

You can also connect a second device over Bluetooth without unpairing the first.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Editing by Dan Grabham.