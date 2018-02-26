Apple could launch own-branded over-ear headphones this year, as well as Beats

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its own wireless over-ear headphones this year, not just those that are Beats branded.

Industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI, is often on the ball when it comes to all things Apple, and he predicts that the Cupertino firm is working

on expanding its own audio line-up, beyond existing and new AirPods.

He claims that the Apple headphones will have an "all-new" design and be available from the fourth quarter of 2018 - around the same time as

this year's iPhone refresh or the rumoured Face ID versions of the iPad Pro.

What an "all-new" design might be when it comes to over-ear 'phones is anyone's guess. They tend to look similar no matter the brand. But then,

who could have predicted the shape and form factor of the AirPods?

It is highly possible that, like an expected new version of the AirPods, the Apple headphones will come with the new W2 wireless chip.

And considering its experience with Beats and HomePod, it should have the audio engineering nous to make something special in the over-ear

category.

Just don't expect them to be cheap.

At least they should leave any unwanted rings around your ears. Probably.