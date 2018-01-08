House of Marley announces sustainable audio products including speakers made of cork

In a world dominated by plastic tech, House of Marley is bucking the trend by announcing a new range of wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers made from sustainable materials.

These new devices are carefully crafted from consciously-harvested cork, recycled silicone and up-cycled fabrics made from hemp and recycled plastic bottles.

Announced at this year's CES these products are not only pitched as being "sustainably crafted for superior sound" but are also being sold as part of the Project Marley platform.

This is a partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organisation that's dedicated to reforestation and sustainability efforts worldwide. The result of this partnership is the promise that a percentage of each House of Marley product sold will be used to plant new trees and spread awareness of global forest restoration needs around the world.

House of Marley's new products will also use 100 per cent recyclable packaging ensuring the company's sustainable vision is maintained right through to the end without compromise.

House of Marley announced three products at CES - the No Bounds speaker, No Bounds Sport speaker and Uprise wireless headphones.

The new Uprise wireless in-ear headphones are manufactured from recycled, non-toxic silicone and wood fibre composite resin. These Bluetooth earphones are intended as a pair of high-quality workout headphones with a comfortable form-factor and a durable build quality that includes IPX5 weather resistance to stand up to your sweat as you exercise.

The sustainable design and affordable price-point ($99.99) will also make them appealing, alongside the knowledge that you'll be helping the company reach its reforestation goal with your purchase.

Built using lightweight, recyclable cork, the No Bounds wireless speaker is said to be a rugged, dust and water-proof speaker with an IP67 rating that's capable of delivering a superb sound with over 10 hours battery life. Combined with a quick charging capability and a price tag to match its size it should be a fantastic option for those looking for an outdoor speaker that's just at home on a hike as it is by the poolside.

The No Bounds speaker will be available to purchase in April for around $69.

The slightly larger, but equally portable No Bounds Sport speaker takes the same rugged and waterproof features of its small sibling and combines them with a 360-degree speaker, 12-hour battery life and bigger sound. Like the other products, this speaker is built from equally sustainable materials including recyclable cork and up-cycled fabric crafted from hemp and recycled bottles. This speaker will be available from May for $119.