Optoma enters the wire-free in-ear headphone market with the NuForce Be Free8

Projector and audio company Optoma has announced its first ever pair of completely wireless in-ear headphones, the NuForce Be Free8. Completely wireless in-ears are still a relatively new concept, although we are seeing more and more pairs appear, and Optoma hopes its first pair can outperform the very best at a similar price.

As you'd expect, there's not a wire or cable in sight. The Be Free8 comprise two individual ear pieces and a carry case that doubles up as a charger. Connection to the headphones from your mobile device or computer is via Bluetooth, while the earpieces themselves use Near-Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) to ensure they sync up accurately and deliver a reliable connection.

1/4 Optoma

Higher quality AAC and aptX audio codecs are supported, so if your device is compatible you can be sure you'll get the very best possible quality of sound sent to your ears. The Be Free8 also use Optoma's proprietary NuForce sonic coating which promises a "lightning-fast transient response and ultra-low distortion."

Optoma says the Be Free8 can last all day thanks to the combination of built-in battery and the charging carry case. The headphones themselves last around four hours on a single charge, but the carry case can provide an extra three full charges - so long as it's fully charged itself - to bring the total playback time up to 16 hours.

They can be used to make and receive hands-free calls, too thanks to a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, and a button is in easy reaching distance to play/pause music, skip tracks and enable Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa and Cortana.

Optoma has made the NuForce Be Free8 so you can use them in any situation. Not only are they built from a lightweight combination of metal and polycarbonate, but they have an IPX5 weather-resistant rating, so can survive rain and sweat, meaning they can be used in the gym or outdoors exercising.

The Optoma NuForce Be Free8 wireless in-ear headphones will be available in the next few weeks for £200.