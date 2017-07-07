Commuting this morning? Take Your Time with Mpow M3 Headphones on your Journey

The daily commute can be a real slog: early starts, packed trains and getting home late. One of the best ways to alleviate the burden of commuting is by listening to some music and the Mpow M3 headphones are the perfect companion.

The Mpow M3 headphones connect wirelessly to your phone via Bluetooth and have a range of up to 10 metres. Once paired, the instant connection to your phone when you turn them on means you can put them on and start listening in seconds.

The headphones also feature an over-ear headphone design, which means the ear cups surround your ears, rather than rest on them. They're fitted with memory foam ear cushions to mould themselves to your unique head shape. The stainless steel adjustable headband lets you find the ideal fit for your head, too, ensuring lasting comfort for your entire commute.

You won't need to worry about the M3 headphones losing battery on your commute either, as the built-in rechargeable 420mAh battery gives you up to 13 hours of playback time. You can also get up to 15 hours of talk time from a single charge.

Perhaps the best thing though, about the Mpow M3 headphones is their value. You can get all these great features, along with a carry case, 3.5mm auxiliary cable for connecting to a phone via a wired connection, and a charging cable for just $39.69 with free shipping.

With the Mpow M3 headphones in tow, we'd happily commute all day long.

For more information, and to get your own pair of Mpow M3 headphones, click here.