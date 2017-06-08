Plantronics' trio of RIG headsets deliver Dolby Atmos on Xbox One, Project Scorpio and Windows 10

Plantronics has announced a new three-strong range of gaming headsets for Xbox One, upcoming Project Scorpio and Windows 10 PCs that support Dolby Atmos. The three headsets: RIG400LX, RIG600LX and wireless RIG800LX (pictured left to right), will be able to give gamers a more immersive experience by creating a more enveloping soundfield.

We all know how Dolby Atmos can add an extra sense of immersion to movies in the cinema, with speakers placed all around you. And it's the same with games; if you can hear enemies creeping up behind you, your reactions should in theory, be much quicker.

The Plantronics headsets don't just deliver 2D sound and fill in the gaps, but they take the full Atmos soundtrack data on games, which is decoded by the Xbox One or Windows PC and then sent to the headphones.

The RIG800LX are the only wireless pair in the new range, and come complete with a 24-hour battery life and "lag-free wireless connection". Inside the earcups are 40mm drivers that promise decent levels of bass and minimal distortion. A noise-cancelling microphone makes sure your fellow gamers can only hear you, and it can be muted by flipping it up and out the way.

Volume levels can be controlled using a dial on the earcup, and you can choose one of four EQ settings to adjust the sound signature.

The wired 400LX and 600LX models meanwhile make full use of Plantronics' LX1 amplifier, complete with three EQ settings and dual control dials for balancing between game and chat.

Both pairs feature 40mm drivers to deliver "crisp, powerful sound" and a "balanced soundstage with distortion-free bass".

Each pair of headphones comes with a code to let you activate the Dolby Atmos for Headphones setting on both Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs. A license is required to activate Atmos on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and so Plantronics is bundling a free code with each of these three pairs of RIG headphones.

In addition to providing Dolby Atmos sound, all three headsets are lightweight, have sound isolating earcups and audio controls on the cables.

The RIG400LX, RIG600LX and RIG800LX will be available from the fall for $99.99, $129.99 and $149.99 respectively.