Will.i.am's first headphones are the wireless Buttons

Ex-Black Eyed Peas member and noted gadget lover Will.i.am has returned to the tech world with another new product. The i.am+ Buttons are a pair of wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, with a connecting neck strap.

The outside of the earpieces look, as their name suggests, like buttons, although the official press release says they're inspired by vinyl records. We can see where they're coming from.

The earphones themselves sport 11mm drivers which promise "optimised sound and clarity" among with "superior sound and deep bass". You'll be able to experience that superior sound for up to six hours on a single charge. 

An in-line remote and microphone lets you carry out play/pause and track skip functions, as well as taking hands-free calls. And when you're not using the Buttons, you can leave them hanging around your neck, where they'll magnetically attach to each other to make sure they stay in place.

Will.i.am said of his new headphones: "Technology doesn't have to look like technology...it's gotten to the point where no one has imagination. Everyone is making what everyone else is making".

"We wanted to do away with all that, now that technology is ubiquitous, shouldn't you look fresh?"

If you fancy looking fresh and want to grab a pair of i.am+ Buttons, they're available now in black, gold, grey and roe for £169.

