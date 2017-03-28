V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless combine Bluetooth connectivity and hi-res audio

Headphones, and now Bluetooth wireless speaker, manufacturer V-Moda has announced a sequel to the Crossfade Wireless headphones we reviewed in October 2016. Appropriately called the Crossfade 2 Wireless, the new pair of over-ear headphones takes the same overall design, but adds high-resolution audio certification for improved sound quality, along with several other upgrades.

Fitted inside each ear cup is a new 50mm dual-diaphragm driver with a CCAW (Copper Clad Aluminium Wire) high-resolution coil. The result is a pair of headphones that have been certified to meet a hi-res audio standard set by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) when in wired mode.

V-Moda says with the Crossfade 2 Wireless, you'll be able to listen to lossless music streaming services or up to 24-bit/96kHz audio sources with "increased dynamic range, more precise and sparkling high-frequency definition".

While the Crossfade 2 Wireless can't be certified high-resolution when you ditch the wire and connect via Bluetooth, V-Moda says you'll still be able to get the company's award-winning sound. The Rose Gold model gets the added benefit of aptX Bluetooth for near CD-quality wireless streaming.

The ear cups are coated in a new memory foam for added comfort, and thanks to their fit and combination of materials, claim to be able to isolate noise to a high degree. V-Moda has purposefully not added active noise cancellation as the company believes the technology negatively affects sound quality.

The built-in rechargeable battery promises up to 14 hours of playback time and like other pairs in V-Moda's arsenal, the Crossfade 2 Wireless can be personalised with different shields and BoomPro Mic for gamers. V-Moda's new headphones are also designed to be portable, and feature a new, patent-pending CliqFold design which sees them fold down and fit into a small travel case.

The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless are available now in Matte Black or Matte White for £300, or Rose Gold with aptX Bluetooth for £330.