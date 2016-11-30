Apple adds (Product)Red Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones and Pill+ speakers to charity line

Apple supports the (Product)Red campaign all year round, but in honour of World AIDS Day will offer special editions of popular iOS apps on the App Store for the coming week. It has also announced four new (Product)Red products, including a couple of iPhone cases and Beats headphones and speakers.

A (Product)Red edition of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are now available on the Apple Store, priced at £249.95. They have the same audio signature as the standard model, as reviewed here, but now come in the charity's signature red.

Additionally, you can get a (Product)Red edition of the Beats Pill+ Bluetooth speaker. It too is like the traditionally coloured models and similarly costs £189, but money from each purchase goes to the (Red) charity.

Apple has also announced that until 6 December it will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay at an Apple Store or through its online retail site, up to $1 million. Bank of America will also make a donation for every Apple Pay transaction using its cards, again up to $1 million.

The 20 apps that will be (Product)Red themed for the period include Angry Birds 2, Best Fiends Forever, Boom Beach, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Clash of Clans and Plants vs Zombies Heroes. They and others will include paid for exclusive content with proceeds going to (Red).

The Killers have also recorded a holiday album, Don't Waste Your Wishes, which will be available exclusively through iTunes and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated.

There's never been an easier time to do your bit.