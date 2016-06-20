Vi is the world’s first AI personal trainer, and she’s in Harmon Kardon HR headphones

Headphones that measure your data and offer running feedback are already here, but superior artificially intelligent ones are coming, in Vi.

LifeBeam's Vi is an AI that lives inside a set of neckband earphones packed full of smart sensors. The company behind them, currently smashing its Kickstarter goal, has teamed up with audio specialists Harmon Kardon to make sure these aren't just smart but sound good too.

The hardware comes packing plenty of biosensing smarts for heart rate, motion, height and even speech detection. That means you can run while Vi tells you where you need to vary technique to achieve whatever goal you have in mind. It even pulls in data from Google Fit and Apple HealthKit to get a more rounded picture of you.

She might ask if you're finding the run ok, as your heart rate has dropped, and you can reply verbally to be given more instructions, like being told to run up a hill or speed up to reach your goal. The workout is tailored to you specifically and for the state you're in at that time.

Vi will even contact you in the day, via messages on your phone, to see how you're recovering and plan your next training session. Annoying or helpful? That remains to be seen but with software updates it should be honed to perfection, theoretically.

Throughout the day the neckband can be worn to track activity and the earphones and mics can be used to read out notifications or for taking calls. The headset should be good for eight hours of use on a charge, LifeBeam says.

The LifeBeam Vi headphones are currently on Kickstarter for $199 and are due to ship in December.