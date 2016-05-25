  Will.i.am made these vinyl-inspired earbuds you can only buy from Apple

Ever want a pricey pair of Bluetooth earphones that are designed to look like vinyl records?

Well, now's your chance... Musician Will.i.am has released a pair under his "i.am+" tech brand. They're called EPs, and initial sales of the earphones are exclusive to Apple's online store and physical retail stores. The buds feature a circular metal design rather than being made from plastic - because, as described on the i.am+ website, "tech doesn't have to look like tech".

That said, the new EPs do look like a necklace. When they're not sitting in your ears, the circular buds magnetically come together to form a ring around your neck. As for specs, the EPs feature 14mm drivers, an aptX sound engine, and internal batteries that charge via a microUSB cable and last 6 hours per charge. They also support A2DP controls and an integrated remote with a mic.

For all that tech and fancy materials, all you need is $229.95. Will.i.am is apparently targeting only the rich with these headphones. But for that steep price, you do get a colour choice: gold-on-black, or black-on-black. Keep in mind these EPs follow the launch of Puls and Dial, two wearables that Will.i.am also released under his i.am+ brand. They failed to make any impact, however.

Also, Will.i.am is rumoured to be working on an original TV series with Apple, so it's not too surprising to see the artist exclusively releasing his new earphones through the Cupertino-based company.