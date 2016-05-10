  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Headphones
    3. >
  3. Headphone news

Urbanears turned its Active Hellas headphones 'clay red' for Roland-Garros

|
1/10 Urbanears
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Urbanears has collaborated with the Roland-Garros 2016 French Open.

The Swedish headphone brand basically took its new wireless Active Hellas headphones and coloured them "Clay Red" as a tribute to the tennis tournament held annually in Paris. Described as "sweat-friendly", the Active Hellas are Bluetooth headphone with a washable headband and ear cushions, a built-in mic, and an interface you can swipe on to navigate through playlists.

Urbanears described its new edition of Hellas headphones and the collaboration with Roland-Garros as an "epic moment" that celebrates the "creative flair and passion we see played out" at the tournament each year. And a brand manager from the French Tennis Federation said it was "delighted" to work with a "design-conscious brand" to colour a pair of headphones in its trademark clay-red (an orange/red colour).

Roland–Garros is run by the French Tennis Federation and held every year at the Porte d’Auteuil in Paris, while a clay court is a type of tennis court. The French Open uses clay courts, and is the only Grand Slam to be played on clay. So if you're super into clay-court tennis and consider yourself an audiophile, you'll likely be super excited about these Roland-Garros edition headphones.

They cost $120 and will be available for purchase at Roland-Garros stadium shops, select stores, and Urbanears.com.

PopularIn Headphones
Skullcandy launches $130 Push, its first pair of truly wireless earbuds
Best USB-C headphones for Android phones
Amazon and Google AirPods coming 2019, both said to rival Apple
New Apple AirPods 2: When will we get the second-gen earphones?
Apple AirPods 3 to get new design but AirPods 2 still coming early 2019
10 best music gifts for Christmas
Comments