These Revols earbuds will mold to your ear shape in 60 secs for a custom fit

Oh. Em. Gee.

There's this new project on Kickstarter that could change our lives - well, ears actually - forever. It's for a pair of quick-fit earbuds called Revols, and what makes them so interesting is that they can speedily conform to your ears to provide a custom, perfect, ideal, and oh-so wonderful fit.

Just think about this for a second: how many earbuds have you owned in your lifetime? Yeah, us too. About a billion. Some were free, some were pricey as heck, but they all pretty much sucked at staying put in our ears. Well, Revols hopes to change all that. Its wireless earbuds have gel-filled tip that can mold to your ear shape. Tap a button within the company's companion app, and they'll form in 60 seconds.

Once they've filled your ear, they'll harden and keep their shape. It's like magic. Revols said it even teamed up with Japan-based Onkyo on the technology - even better! If this interests you, Revols has launched on Kickstarter, with a crowdfunding goal of $100,000. It has 59 days to go and has already made over $155,000. Unfortunately, the early-bird $169/$179 specials are all gone.

At the time of this writing, you can still grab the $199 option. Estimated delivery is next July. That's a lot of cash for some buds, but the idea is you shouldn't have to buy another pair again (or for a while anyway).

Watch the video below for more details.