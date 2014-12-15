  Hush smart earplugs actively cancel noise and intelligently wake you for perfect sleep

Hush is a new Kickstarter project that aims to offer people the best sleep possible thanks to active noise cancellation and more.

The Hush smart earplugs actively record noise and play the opposite sound waves in order to create true silence. But they go beyond this also offering white noise and soothing recordings to encourage sleep. Then when it comes to alarm time the accompanying app on your phone will alert you, and only you, to wake allowing your partner to sleep on.

The Hush earplugs can manage a solid 10 hours of playing white noise and soothing sounds allowing you to sleep through the night, says its creators. It also comes with a carry case that doubles as a charger which is capable of 10 full charges before needing to be plugged in.

Hush can also play binaural beats which is where slightly varied pitches are played to each ear which either makes you alert or relaxed and calm.

If you ever misplace this tiny wireless buds you can use your phone to track them where they will make a noise so you can hear them out.

The Hush smart earbuds are currently smashing Kickstarter with over $500,000 raised on a $100,000 goal. Pick up a pair now for $115 which is about £73 and expect them to ship in May 2015.

