  Upset by Beats' Apple sell-out? Rival Soul headphones come to UK

Soul Electronics has grown in the US over the last few years as a valid alternative to Beats and now its first UK range of headphones have come to the UK.

Available through Amazon, the brand associated with Ludacris, Psy, Tim Tebow and Usain Bolt has launched the Combat+ over-ear cans, Transform on-ear headphones, and the Flex Sport earphones in the country for the first time.

The Combat+ headset has Comply body heat activated, breathable memory foam ear pads, plus an additional pair of washable mesh ear pads in case the others don't suit or wear out. Noise cancelling technology is on board, while the sound drivers are sweat resistant and the entire headphone design offers a compression fit.

They are available in lightning green, blue and black for £159.99.

Soul's Transform on-ear cans are £69.99 and are designed around a more sportier lifestyle. The rubberised headband is wide, while the mesh ears pads are also washable, like on the Combat+ headset. Colour options are lightning green and blue.

Finally, the Flex Sport earbuds are water and sweat proof to IPX5 standards. The ear hooks are also bacteria resistant and form fitting. They also come in lightning green and blue colour schemes and are available for £49.99.

While exclusive to Amazon.co.uk at present, they will all launch at other UK retailers this summer.