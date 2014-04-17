  Tonino Lamborghini in-ear headphones designed for high-quality sound, even during sport

Tonino Lamborghini is the same brand that brought us the Antares luxury phones. Now the son of Lamborghini cars owner is moving into earphones with a new range to cover all needs.

At the top end of the new range is the Quantum HL-01 in-ears. These are classed as high-end sound earphones that come with a "luxurious and modern design". But thanks to the secure fit they should also be perfectly placed during sport, meaning the compromise between sport and quality shouldn't need to be made. The HL-01 comes with a clip to keep the remote attached to clothes for easy access to track and volume changes which specially designed for Apple devices. Users also get a carry case with silicone and foam tips in various sizes.

The Quantum ML-01 is the mid-range model that should still deliver great sound thanks to Thin Film Acoustic Technology (TAFT) which has been patented for detailed sounds and tight bass.

The Quantum EL-01 is the entry-level in-ear with 10-mm drivers, TAFT quality sound and a one-touch remote with mic for Android devices.

The Tonino Lamborghini Quantum EL-01 is £58, Quantum ML-01 is £82 and top-end Quantum HL-01 is £124. All are available to buy from June.

Gianluca Filippi, CEO Tonino Lamborghini Group, says: "We are launching a series of Quantum headphones, which will be a great addition to Antares smartphone and other gadgets based on Android and iOS. Excellent sound quality and premium design are the main characteristics for the whole Quantum line. Together these qualities speak to our exclusive design heritage, one that communicates the spirit of the 'Raging Bull' that adorns our crest".

