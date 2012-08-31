The Plantronics Bluetooth headsets you won't have to charge for five months

Plantronics has unveiled two new Bluetooth headsets that won’t need charging for up to five months, depending on how often you use them.

Unveiled at IFA, the Plantronics M55 and M25 are mono headsets that both feature the manufacturer’s new DeepSleep mode. This tech works by putting the headsets into a hibernation state when they are out of Bluetooth range from your phone for more than 90 minutes.

When you return to the headset, a simple tap will awaken it, instantly pairing it with your handset. Plantronics has said the DeepSleep mode is ideal for drivers who prefer to leave their Bluetooth headsets in the car or the home rather than walk around the streets, Nathan Barley style.

“The M25 and M55 deliver on Plantronics’ Simply Smarter Communication brand promise,” said Stuart Bradshaw, E&A consumer marketing manager at Plantronics."

“The built-in intelligence surrounding power management makes the M25 and M55 headsets great for use in the car or around the house. It’s charged and ready when you are.”

Of course the five-month life span does depend on how much you use either the Plantronics M55 or M25, with both offering 11 hours' talktime and 16 hours' standby.

The Plantronics M55 has the added benefit of one year’s free subscription to Plantronics Vocalyst voice and text service that enables you to dictate emails, text messages and social network updates as well as listen to news and sports reports.

Both the Plantronics M55 and M25 weigh in at 8 grams and users will be kept up to speed with battery life and talk time via voice alerts.

The Plantronics M55 and M25 will be available in late September for £34.99 and £24.99 respectively from Amazon and other selected retailers.