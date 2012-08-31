  1. Home
Plantronics limited edition GameCom Commander headset is geared for the competitive gamer

Plantronics limited edition GameCom Commander
Some play games for fun, but for others it’s far more than that. If you fall into the latter category you’ll want to take a look at the Plantronics GameCom Commander headset, an audio kit that could make all the difference in your quest for gaming prestige.

Plantronics has invested heavily in the GameCom Commander, fitting it with its most advanced audio and voice technologies to let you hear and speak to other online games in perfect clarity. This equates to Dolby Pro Logic IIx and Dolby Headphone technologies for a 7.1 experience.

plantronics limited edition gamecom commander headset is geared for the competitive gamer image 3

So good is the headset, which is compatible with PCs, smartphones and tablets, that it has been chosen as the official headset for the upcoming Electronic Sports World Cup finals in October.

The over-the-ear headset also features breakaway cords and a carrying case, while the headband can be personalised by sticking your own gaming persona or mantra to the adhesive strip.

plantronics limited edition gamecom commander headset is geared for the competitive gamer image 4

Available for September for £249 – we said it was for the serious gamer – the Plantronics GameCom Commander headset is a limited edition, so hurry.

UPDATE 31/08/12: We've caught up with the headphones at IFA and snapped some shots of them for you to see it in the flesh.

plantronics limited edition gamecom commander headset is geared for the competitive gamer image 5

Serious about gaming? Would you splash out on the Plantronics limited edition GameCom Commander? Tell us in the comments below...

