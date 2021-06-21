(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's big Prime Day event is here at last, and there are some absolutely stonking deals to be found, including big discounts for Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds.

That means that the WF-1000XM3 are down to just £129.99, down from the original price of £220, while in the US they're $148.00 including a $20 Amazon gift card.

That's a cracker of deal if you're on the lookout for some new wire-free headphones.

As wireless earbuds go, Sony's WF-1000XM3 are some of the very best available for our money, with particularly impressive performance when it comes to noise-cancelling, which is a must if you live in a busy city or want them for travelling or commuting.

With eight hours of battery life on a charge and really well-balanced and fully-rounded sound, you'll be sure to enjoy the earbuds, which are also really comfortable to wear despite a slightly bulky look.

They're also great for taking calls on, with solid microphone performance, making for a really premium all-round package that's been brought down to a truly mid-range price by this deal. While there are now fourth-generation versions to think about, they won't get down to this price for years, so it's a seriously great option.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.