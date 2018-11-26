Black Friday has been and gone, but that doesn't mean the discounts have ended, lots of your favourite audio brands have deals available this week.

If you've been holding off on buying those awesome over ears you've been eyeing up for months until they're discounted, or simply looking at the most cost-effective way to get your Christmas gift list completed, this is where you need to be.

Below are quick links straight to the Black Friday deals pages for the top retailers, just in case you're looking for something that we haven't covered.

For some, the comfort and sound quality offered by over and on-ear headphones far outweighs the lightweight portability of in-ears. And, with so many new models being release, it means some of the still awesome, but slightly less fresh models get tasty discounts.

• Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: save £70.00, now £199.99 (was £269). The 1000X-M2 was the follow up pair to the original, sublime noise cancelling 1000X over-ears. Like its predecessor, the Mark II offers awesome noise cancelling and great sound quality in a comfortable package. View the Sony WH-1000XM2 offer on Amazon.

• Beats Studio3 Wireless noise cancelling headphones (porcelain rose): save £100.99, now £199 (was £299.99). Beats Studio3 Wireless earned rave reviews for offering a really comfortable fit, great sound and stupidly long battery life. What's more, that W1 Chip inside also means super easy pairing with iPhones and automatic pairing across all Apple devices sharing that same Apple ID. View the Beats Studio3 Wireless offer at Very.

• Bose QC35 II noise cancelling headphones: save £40, now £289 (was £329). Apply the five character discount code at checkout and you get some of the finest ANC-equipped over-ear headphones on the market. The second generation QuietComfort35 headphones feature the same comfortable fit, amazing noise cancelling, sound and portability as the first generation, but add Google Assistant to the mix. View the Bose QC35 II deal at Very.

• Panasonic RP-HD605NE-K 40 mm Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: save £74.99 now £175 (was £249.99). To take on the established big names of noise cancelling, Panasonic has slashed the price of its own impressive over-ears. This pair boasts three levels of noise cancelling, and Hi-Res audio if you use the wired connection. As for Bluetooth, you'll get 20 hours of music playback from a full charge. View the Panasonic headphone offer on Amazon.

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones (black): Save £100, now £149 (was £249). B&O has built a reputation for stunning headphones, in both sound and design. Its mid-range H4 is no exception, offering minimalist looks, 19 hours of battery life and premium audio from its 40mm dynamic drivers. View the Beoplay H4 headphones offer on eBay.

• Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Black : save £40, now £149.99 (was £189.99). Beats Solo3 Wireless are the smaller sibling to the more powerful Studio3, but that means they're cheaper and easier to carry around. Like the Studio3, the W1 Chip inside also means super easy pairing with iPhones and automatic pairing across all Apple devices sharing that same Apple ID. View the Beats Solo3 Wireless offer at Amazon.

• Beats by Dr. Dre EP wired on-ear headphones: save up to £29.99, now £45.00 (was £72.70-£74.99). The Beats EP has long been the most affordable way to get into the Beats on/over-ear family, and as part of the Black Friday offerings, it's even more affordable than before. View the Beats EP deal on Amazon.

Whether you're into running, or you just don't want to carry around a bulky pair of headphones with you, in-ears are an ideal solution.

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 wireless: save £94.01, now £134.99 (was £229). Like its H4 over ears, the H5 in-ears offer fantastic custom-tuned sound. They ship with a number different ear tips, are dust and splash resistant as well as featuring magnets so the tips snap together. View the Beoplay H5 deal on Amazon.

• RHA MA750 wireless in-ear headphones: save £50.96, now £98.99 (was £148.05). With its 12 hours of battery, the RHA MA750i is among the longest-lasting neckband in-ears around. Even before the discount, this set sounds way better than its price point suggested, thanks to using really high-end design and drivers. They're IPX4 sweat-proof and the earbuds are built from stainless steel. View the RHA MA750 offer on Amazon.

• Sony WF-SP700N Truly Wireless Sports Headphones: save £56, now £124 (was £180). If you're wanting completely wire-free earphones to take you through your sweatiest workouts, these are a great option. Not only do they have awesome bass-filled sound, but also feature digital noise cancelling allowing you to choose how much ambient noise you want to hear. In addition they're sweat resistant. View the Sony wire-free offer on Amazon

• Sony XBA-N1AP Premium High-Res Audio in-ear headphones: save £32.01, now £117.99 (was £150.00). If you're not read to hop on the wireless earphone bandwagon still, the Sony's are arguably one of the best pairs of wired earphones going. You get clear sound, 1.2m cord and a frequency response of 4Hz-40,000Hz. View the Sony XBA-N1AP offer on Amazon.

• Jabra Elite 45e In-Ear Bluetooth Earphones: save £20, now £69.99 (was £89.99). There's a lot to like about the 45e from Jabra, even before the discount for Black Friday. The memory wire neckband ensures a comfortable fit, while the 8 hours of battery life and superb connectivity make it a well-performing pair of in-ears. View the Jabra Elite 45e deal on Amazon.

Gone are the days where homes would all have powerful, big Hi-Fi speaker systems. Now, they've been replaced by small but still great-sounding smaller, more versatile options. Whether you're looking for something to have set up in your kitchen, bedroom or office, there's a lot to love about these mini beasts and soundbars.

• Sonos Play:5 smart speaker (white): save £100, now £399 (was £499). The Play:5 is undoubtedly the flagship speaker in Sonos' lineup, offering more volume, better sound and a bigger footprint than most of the other standalone speakers. You can connect to it in a variety of ways, including the renowned Sonos multi-room wireless setup, and AirPlay 2, as well as being able to hook up other devices using a cable. View the Play:5 offer at John Lewis.

• Sonos One wireless speaker: save £35, now £164 (was £199). Sonos One was one of the company's first smart speakers, offering Amazon's Alexa assistant built-in as standard. It's small, powerful and is AirPlay compatible as well as having the usual multi-room functionality Sonos products are known for. See the Sonos One offer at John Lewis.

• Sonos Beam smart soundbar: save £50, now £349 (was £399). Sonos Beam is the latest soundbar from the multi-room specialist, but this one is smaller and cheaper than the original Playbar. What's more, like the One, it has Alexa voice control and is AirPlay compatible. See the Sonos Beam deal on Sonos.com.

• Naim Audio Mu-so Qb wireless music system: save £146, now £449 (was £595). Naim has a reputation for stunning designs and premium audio, and the Mu-so Qb definitely has those in bucket loads. It supports AirPlay, aptX and Bluetooth connectivity as well as Wi-Fi and ethernet for internet services. You can use it on its own, or as part of a high-end Naim multi-room system. As you'd expect, you can control all of this musical goodness from an iPhone or Android app. View the Naim Mu-so Qb deal at John Lewis.

• LG ThinQ WK7 voice controlled speaker: save £100.99, now £99.00 (was £199.99). Think of this as a Google Home, but with much nicer sound. The LG ThinQ WK7 is a wireless speaker you can control with your voice, that also boasts Meridian technology for balanced audio. It can deliver clear vocals and thumping bass when you want it too, and can be used as a Chromecast audio device or regular Bluetooth speaker. See the ThinQ WK7 offer at Currys.

• SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar: save £400.99, now £299.00 (was £699.99). Few soundbar spec sheets read like Samsung's, and at well under half-price it seems a bit of a no-brainer for anyone looking for a decent soundbar this year. It has nine built-in speakers, Hi-Res audio support, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, plus optical and HDMI ports for plugging it into your home living room setup. View the Samsung Sound+ deal at Currys.

• Amazon Echo Plus (2. Gen.): save £30, now £109.99 (was £139.99). Amazon's latest, rounder and smarter Echo Plus is only a few weeks old, but it's already got a tasty discount. Audio is powered by Dolby, so you get great quality 360-degree sound plus the built-in Zigbee capabilities mean it's a smarthome hub in its own right. View Amazon Echo Plus (2nd gen) offer on Amazon.

• Amazon Echo (second gen), save £35, now £54.99 (was £89.99): The second-gen offers a fabric-covered design and all the skills of Alexa, recently boosted with stereo pairing and compatibility with the Echo Sub. It's the cornerstone of an Echo home. View the Echo deal here

• Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): save £25, now £24.99 (was £49.99). It's only a few weeks old, but the new, fabric-covered small Echo Dot is virtually half-price. It features four far-field microphones, Bluetooth and an audio out, so you can use it with your favourite speakers and audio equipment.View the 3rd gen Echo Dot offer on Amazon.

• Google Home Mini: save £24, now £25 (was £49) . Google's small, smart-macaron is now cheaper than ever and offers all the important features of the original full-sized model. But, because it's small it's not as difficult to hide away somewhere or squeeze it onto a shelf. Sound is loud enough to fill a small room, and it acts as a Chromecast device for easy multi-room music playing. View the Google Home Mini offer at John Lewis.

• Google Home: save £50, now £79 (was £129). Google Home was the company's first smart speaker, and still among the most useful and fully featured. What's more, with its inoffensive design and attractive textures, it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb. Of course, it's also a decent speaker for playing your music through and - like all other Home products - is also useful as a Chromecast device. View the Google Home offer at Currys.

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker: save £94.01, now £134.99 (was £229). The Beoplay A1 Bluetooth speaker is among the most well-reviewed Bluetooth speakers on Amazon. Its all-aluminium dome is truly stunning, and its splash and dust resistance means you can take it outdoors with you, and play up to 24 hours of music before needing to plug it back in again. View the Beoplay A1 deal on Amazon.

• Beats by Dr Dre Pill+ Bluetooth speaker: save £45, now £119 (was £164). The Pill+ by Beats is a handy, loud and long-lasting portable speaker featuring 12-hour battery life, a Lightning connector for charging and the ability to pair with a second Pill+ for a more immersive stereo audio feel. Its simple button system makes it easy to control, and the downloadable app makes it more customisable. View the Beats Pill+ deal offer at Very.

• Yamaha YAS-93 front surround soundbar system with dual built-in subwoofers: save £69.95, now £109.99 (was £179.95). Yamaha makes great audio equipment, and this is no different, offering stunning value for money. With its dual front speakers and dual built-in subwoofers, you get a great range of treble, mid and bass notes. It's slim, low-profile and small enough to but in front of your TV, or can be mounted on the wall. View the Yamaha YAS-93 offer on Amazon.

• Marshall Acton Bluetooth wireless speaker: save £70.00, now £99.99 (was £169.99). With its retro guitar amp stylings, complete with those iconic volume/tone dials, this is an awesome-looking speaker. Its 41W of power is plenty to fill small/medium sized rooms. What's more, with Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity you can connect just about everything to it. View the Marshall Acton deal at Currys.