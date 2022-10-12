(Pocket-lint) - If you're after a great deal on one of our favourite pairs of everyday in-ears, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale delivers, with the excellent Beats Fit Pro now available with $40 off in the US and £40 off in the UK, taking them down to just $159.95 or £179 respectively.

Beats Fit Pro won us over almost as soon as we wore them for the first time, if only because they offered a lot of the advantages and features of the AirPods Pro, but with an earbud that fits a lot more securely in the ear.

Beats' flexible fin is small, and ensures the buds stay in your ear, don't move, and so keep that essential seal with your canal, ensuring that no matter what you're doing - whether that's travelling, running or working out in the gym - the noise cancelling remains effective.

You get the H1 chip for easy pairing and connection with all of your Apple products at once, ANC that's constantly adapting to the ambient noise around you and Apple's Spatial Audio with head tracking, just like AirPods. Plus, they even feature Google Fast Pair support, so bring a lot of the same features to Android users too.

The water/sweat resistant buds come in a host of attractive colours too, and ship with a compact, pocketable case. It's a great all-round pair of buds.

