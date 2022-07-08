Apple AirPods Pro have $50/£60 off for Prime Day sales

(Pocket-lint) - Apple AirPods are super convenient for iPhone users, offering one-tap connection and some great features like switching automatically between your Apple devices. They work with Android phones too though.

There are a few different models these days, but the ones that sit at the top of the range are the Apple AirPods Pro and it's these that already have some great savings for the Amazon Prime Day sales.

While the latest Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - which also have a little money off in the sales - offer many of the same features as the AirPods Pro, such as sweat resistance and Spatial Audio, the Pro model have silicone tips for a more secure fit and noise cancellation.

At the bottom of the range - though still excellent - are the AirPods (2nd Generation). These have the same design as the original AirPods but add Hey Siri support.

So if you're in the market for some Apple AirPods, the Prime Day sales are a great time to bag your bargain. Here are the best deals so far, with the AirPods Pro currently offering the biggest savings in both the US and UK.

Here are the best Apple AirPods deals in the US for Amazon Prime Day so far.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charger - save $50 AirPods Pro aren't brand-spanking-new anymore, and so it's about time for a bit of discount. You can now get the latest ANC in-ears for a great price on Amazon at $199.98 instead of $249. View offer

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - save $10 It's not a huge saving, but it's better than nothing for the brand new AirPods with sweat resistance and Spatial Audio. They cost $169.98 on this deal, instead of $179. View offer

Here are the best Apple AirPods deals in the UK for Amazon Prime Day so far.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charger - save £60 The Apple AirPods Pro were updated to include a MagSafe compatible charging case when the AirPods 3 launched and you can get them for £179 on this deal instead of £249. View offer

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) - save £20 The Apple AirPods 3 are the latest AirPods and they are excellent, offering many of the AirPods Pro features like sweat resistance and Spatial Audio. This deal sees them for £149.99 instead of £169.99. View offer

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.