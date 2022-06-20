(Pocket-lint) - Apple AirPods deals appear now and then throughout the year, but it's the big online sales days like Amazon Prime Day where you are the most likely to find yourself a good price.

The top-of-the-range AirPods Pro have been around for a while now, while the AirPods (3rd Generation) are the newest model in the line-up, offering many of the same features as the Pro model like sweat resistance. There's also the original AirPods and the 2nd Generation of the original AirPods that look identical but offer Hey Siri.

Whatever model you're after, here is everything we expect in terms of AirPods deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the company's best kept secrets. It typically happens during the middle of the year, normally in the summer though it has jumped around a little over the last few years. In 2019, it took place on 15 July, while in 2020, the day of sales was delayed until 13-14 October.

In 2021, it returned to the middle of the year, taking place on 21-22 June and for 2022, Amazon has confirmed it will take place on 12-13 July for 2022. The middle of the year is good though as it's normally around six or seven months after the Black Friday sales.

There will be a number of discounts across a range of devices, from phones and tablets to laptops and smartwatches. There will also likely be discounts on TVs, headphones and perhaps some speakers too.

If you're looking for Apple's wireless headphones, AirPods, then we expect there will be a couple of deals to be had. These might be on the slightly older models, including the AirPods (2nd Generation) with wireless charging case, or the AirPods Pro, but there may also be some money off the most recent AirPods (3rd Generation).

If you see the original AirPods on offer then these are identical in design to the AirPods (2nd Generation) but they come with a standard charging case - you can buy a wireless one separately if you want to - and they miss out on a couple of features like Siri control, but they are still a great pair of wireless headphones for iPhone users.

We've detailed some of the AirPods deals we saw in the Black Friday sales in 2021 at the bottom of this feature to give you an idea of how much AirPods can be discounted by.

Yes, is the short answer to that question. You do need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the best prices on Amazon Prime Day so make sure you have that subscription ready.

If you aren't a Prime member, there is a 30-day trial you can sign up for free to that will allow you to try out some of the Prime benefits, which include free delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and more.

Here are some of the best deals we saw on Apple AirPods in the US last year.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), save $50: The second-generation AirPods are no longer the latest model, but that doesn't mean they're not super convenient for iPhone users. Sound is decent, and the AirPods are reliable and so user-friendly. This deal on Amazon of $114 instead of $159 is for the standard charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro, save $90: AirPods Pro aren't brand-spanking-new anymore, and so it's about time for a bit of discount. You can now get the latest ANC in-ears for a great price on Amazon at $179 instead of $249.

Beats Powerbeats Pro, save $100: The Beats Powerbeats Pro offer many of the same features as AirPods, including being part of the Find My network and one-tap pairing. This is an excellent price on Amazon for these sweat-resistant wireless headphones at $149 instead of $249.

Here are some of the best deals we saw on Apple AirPods in the UK last year.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with standard charging case, save £50: The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) with standard charging case are well worth considering, offering great features at a much lower price. This deal on Amazon sees them cost £99 instead of £159.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charger, save £64: The Apple AirPods Pro were updated to include a MagSafe compatible charging case when the AirPods 3 launched and you can get them for £185 on this deal on Amazon instead of £249.

Beats Powerbeats Pro, save over £70: Beats Powerbeats Pro offer many of the same features as AirPods, including one-tap pairing with an iOS device. This is a great deal on Amazon at £149 instead of £219.

