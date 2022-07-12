Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Corsair drops some tasty deals on gaming headsets for Amazon Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair has unleashed a set of really impressive deals on some of its gaming headsets for this year's Amazon Prime Day, undercutting its regular prices by decent margins.

Fans of the company will be pleased to read that there are discounts across a range of Corsair products, the deals are not just limited to headsets but there are some great offers here worth looking at. 

    Corsair US headset deals

    For Amazon Prime day there are a number of decent discounts available on some of the best gaming headsets the company has to offer. These are some of the best Corsair headset deals we've seen. 

    Corsair Void RGB Elite - save $30

    If you're a PC gamer then the Void RGB Elite is a brilliantly affordable option. Even more so with this discount. 

    Corsair HS60 Haptic - save $45

    Various colourways of Corsair's HS60 Haptic headset are discounted. Now you can "feel" the game as well as hearing it. 

    Corsair HS80 RGB - save $45

    One of our favourite gamine headsets from Corsair is now even more appealing. This is well worth snapping up. 

    Virtuoso SE (Espresso) - save $42

    This headset features one of the best mics we've heard on a headset. That alone makes it worth considering. 

    Corsair UK headset deals

    Readers from the UK will be pleased to see the Corsair deals also extend to our shores. These are limited-time deals that are worth looking at. 

    Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless - save £48

    If you want a great wireless headset at a bargain price then this Void Elite deal is the one for you. 

    Corsair HS60 PRO - save £24

    The Corsair HS60 PRO is a decent choice thanks to its multi-device compatibility and large memory foam earcups. 

    Corsair Virtuoso XT - save £57

    Corsair's Virtuoso XT is its current flagship headset and for good reason with an epic mic, great sound and brilliant features too.  

