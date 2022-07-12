(Pocket-lint) - Corsair has unleashed a set of really impressive deals on some of its gaming headsets for this year's Amazon Prime Day, undercutting its regular prices by decent margins.
Fans of the company will be pleased to read that there are discounts across a range of Corsair products, the deals are not just limited to headsets but there are some great offers here worth looking at.
Corsair US headset deals
For Amazon Prime day there are a number of decent discounts available on some of the best gaming headsets the company has to offer. These are some of the best Corsair headset deals we've seen.
If you're a PC gamer then the Void RGB Elite is a brilliantly affordable option. Even more so with this discount.
Various colourways of Corsair's HS60 Haptic headset are discounted. Now you can "feel" the game as well as hearing it.
One of our favourite gamine headsets from Corsair is now even more appealing. This is well worth snapping up.
This headset features one of the best mics we've heard on a headset. That alone makes it worth considering.
Corsair UK headset deals
Readers from the UK will be pleased to see the Corsair deals also extend to our shores. These are limited-time deals that are worth looking at.
If you want a great wireless headset at a bargain price then this Void Elite deal is the one for you.
The Corsair HS60 PRO is a decent choice thanks to its multi-device compatibility and large memory foam earcups.
Corsair's Virtuoso XT is its current flagship headset and for good reason with an epic mic, great sound and brilliant features too.
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 US deals
- Fire TV stick: Save 58% now $16.99
- Echo Show 8: Get $55 off at $54.99
- Echo Dot 4th gen: 60% off to $19.99
- Echo Show 5: Down by 59%, now $34.99
- Blink mini: 14% discount to $29.99
- Echo 4th gen w/music unlimited: Get $90+ saving at $59.99
- Blink video doorbell: $30 discount to $34.99
- Echo 4th gen: Reduced by $40, now $59.99
- Blink outdoor camera: $59.99 with 40% off
- Fire TV cube: Get $60 off RRP, now $59.99
- Fire 7 tablet: Discounted by 40% to $29.99
- Amazon Halo: 44% off fitness tracker
- Fire 7 kids tablet: Save $50 now just $49.99
- Amazon smart thermostat: 30% discount to $41.99
- Blink indoor camera: $59.99 with 31% saving
- Amazon smart plug: 48% off at $12.99
- Echo Dot kids: Down by 58% to $24.99
More Amazon Prime Day 2022 UK deals
- Fire TV Cube: Save £55, now just £54.99
- Echo Dot (4th gen): 42% off, down to £29
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired: Discounted by 28% at £35.99
- Echo Dot (3rd gen): Reduced by 40% to £24
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): £30 saving, now £44.99
- Ring video doorbell: 33% off, down to £59.99
- Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet: Now £39.99, with 60% off
- Echo Dot with clock (4th gen): 33% off, now £39.99
- Blink Mini: 33% discount to £19.99
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: Save £50, down to £129.99
- Ring Indoor camera: Reduced by 20% at £39.99
- Blink Outdoor 1-Cam: 50% off, now £44.99
- Ring Spotlight Camera: £60 off to £119.99
- Echo Dot kids (4th gen): Discounted by 43% to £34