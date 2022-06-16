Amazon Prime Day 2022 headphones deals: What deals do we expect to see?

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has two major shopping events during the year: Black Friday in November, and Prime Day. The latter is fast approaching and is a good way for Amazon to clear out some old stock in preparation for the new goods arriving in the second half of the year. It's also quite a clever way to drive up Prime membership subscriptions.

What it means for shoppers, however, is you can usually find lots of great tech at very good prices. We've seen all manner of top headphones and earphones on sale in previous years and this year is likely to be no different.

Here's everything you need to know about the headphone and earphone deals to expect on Prime Day 2022.

The main Prime Day event is a 48 hour sale period from 12-13 July 2022, at which point we'll likely see the bulk of the best deals landing. However, Amazon has stated that some discounts will be available sooner.

Amazon's first Prime Day deals will launch on 21 June, and we'll start to see good discounts on Amazon products from 8 July.

When it comes to headphones, there's something of a pattern for sale events. We often see the same devices on sale each time a sales event comes around, and that usually includes some really popular models from the big name manufacturers.

If you're yet to buy a pair of AirPods it'll certainly be worth waiting for Prime Day now that it's so close. We'll likely see some generous discounts on Apple's top-selling earphones, whether you're looking for the new AirPods Pro and 3rd generation AirPods, or the older models.

We'll likely see the Sony WH-1000XM4 discounted as well, especially now that they've been superseded by the WH-1000XM5, as well as a few models from the likes of Bose and Sennheiser.

We've left some examples of headphones and earphones that were discounted in 2021 below, for your reference.

Yes there are, but it sometimes the discounts can be misleading. You'll sometimes find the products have been at similar - or even lower - prices in the past, and may find them at similar prices at other retailers. So it's worth looking into it.

Despite that, the prices are usually still very competitive. So even if it's not the discount it says it is, the products you're looking for will usually be at the best prices you'll find anywhere on those particular days.

Indeed you do. This is the 'catch' with Amazon Prime Day: it's a special event for its Prime members. That means you'll have to subscribe to Prime if you want to take advantage of the sales event.

The good news, however, is that Amazon does have a 30-day free trial that you can sign up for. If you do, you'll get immediate access to Prime Day sales as well as the other benefits of Prime: free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Reading.

• Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling true wireless earphones: save $101.99, now $248.00 (was $349.99). One of the very best noise-cancelling over-ears you'll find anywhere in 2019, at a cut of the price. Well worth a look. See the deal here.

• Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: save $170.00, now $229.00 (was $399.00). The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 set the bar even higher with their stylish build and superb sound. They also feature excellent noise cancelling and fantastic comfort. They're great value for Prime Day. Check out the deal at Amazon.

• Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones: save $121.00, now $78.00 (was $199.00). For Sony quality at a fraction of the price of their top-end options, the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N are a perfect choice. Head over to Amazon for the deal.

• Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones: save $127.00, now $118.00 (was $245.00). You can't go wrong with Sony over-ear headphones, and these WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones offer fantastic value. Get the Prime deal here.

• Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: save $100.00, now $129.00 (was $229.00). Bose offers fantastic comfort and near unparalleled sound. View the Bose offer at Amazon.

• Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: save $150.95, now $199.00 (was $349.95). The Beats Studio3 headphones give you that bold over-ear sound in a stylish package. Head over to Amazon for the deal.

• Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: save $79.95, now $120.00 (was $199.95). Get that classic Beats audio sound without breaking the bank with the Beats Solo3 headphones. See the Prime deal here.

• Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: save $120.00, now $79.95 (previously $199.95): The Sennheiser CX 400BT headphones offer fantastic sound in a compact and affordable package. View the deal here.



• Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: save $80.00, now $169.95 (was $249.95). Amazing sound while your move about with minimal bulk to weigh you down. Don't miss your chance to get this deal.

• Apple AirPods Pro: save $59.01, now $189.99 (was $249.00). You don't want to miss out on the chance to get Apple's top-end in-ear headphones at such a discount. Make sure you get the deal here.



• All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Wireless earbuds: save $40.00, now $79.99 (was $119.99). Alexa in your ears. Nothing better than controlling your surroundings with your voice, and having great sound to boot. See the Echo Buds offer on Amazon.

• SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds: save $60, now $109.99 (was $169.99). Match up your headphones to your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, now at an even better price. View the Samsung offer at Amazon.



• Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus (Wireless Charging Case Included): save $65, now $84.99 (was $149.99). For a more affordable pair of Samsung Buds, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. Check out the deal here.

• Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports in-ear headphones: save $111.99, now $88.00 (was $199.99). If bass is a priority, then these headphones are for you, offering punchy sound quality. See the offer at Amazon.

• EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds: save $10, now $39.99, was $49.99 (with a 10% off coupon on the product page and 10% discount code below). The EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds are feature-packed, with low latency and active noise cancellation. Get the offer on Amazon with the code EFREEPL2.



• Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds: save $81.99, now $148.00 (was $229.99). There's no getting around the fact that these Sony WF-1000XM3 are some of the best in-ear headphones around, and now at an incredible price. Get the deal here.

For some, the comfort and sound quality offered by over and on-ear headphones far outweigh the lightweight portability of in-ears. And, with so many new models being released, it means some of the still awesome, but slightly less fresh models get tasty discounts.

• Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: save £139.95, now £209.00 (was £349.95). The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 take Bose's known sound quality and add some style to offer an attractive pair of headphones. Check out the deal here.

• Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: get £139.00 off, priced at £230.00 today (was £369.00): Packed with smarts and high-end features, these great-looking over-ear cans are made from high-end materials and are worth considering based on the design alone. See the deal on Amazon.co.uk

• Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: save £132.01, now £197.99 (was £330.00): Where comfort and excellent sound quality meet, that's where you'll find the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones. View the Prime offer here.

• Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 2nd Generation Over-Ear Wireless Headphones: save £115.01, now £134.99 (previously £250.00). Bang & Olufsen always keep you looking good and packing in amazing sound quality, and so the Beoplay H4 2nd Generation Over-Ear Wireless Headphones don't disappoint. See the Amazon Prime deal.

• Sony WH-XB900N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Optimized For Google Assistant and Alexa: save £30.99, now £109.00 (was £139.99). Sometimes it's just all about the bass, and the Sony WH-XB900N over-ear headphones make no compromises. Check out the offer on Amazon.

• Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition, Open Back Headphone: save £90.99, now £89.00 (was £179.99). The Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones are wired and open-backed, meaning there's no compromise in sound quality. See the Prime deal here.

• Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: save £154.96, now £144.99 (was £299.95). The Beats Studio3 headphones give you that bold over-ear sound in a stylish package. Head over to Amazon for the deal.

• Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: save £87.39, now £92.86 (was £179.95). Get that classic Beats audio sound without breaking the bank with the Beats Solo3 headphones. See the Prime deal here.

• Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: save £130.95, now £139.00 (was £269.95). Amazing audio with style in heaps, and now at a great price. Get these Beats now.

Whether you're into running, or you just don't want to carry around a bulky pair of headphones with you, in-ears are an ideal solution.

• Echo Buds Wireless earbuds: save £70.00, now £49.99 (was £119.99). These Echo Buds give you Alexa in your ears with the ease of wireless charging. See the deal here.

• Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: save £74.00, now $56.00 (was £130.00). One of the best in-ear headphones to get you moving, with extra bass and 18h of playback. Go to Amazon for the deal.



• Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Headphones: save £70.00, now £149.00 (was £219.00). To match up with your awesome Samsung Galaxy device or just for fantastic audio, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Wireless Headphones are for you. Check out the Prime deal here.



• Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus (Wireless Charging Case Included): save £100.00, now £59.00 (was £159.00). For a more affordable pair of Samsung Buds, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus. Check out the deal here.



• Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: save £50.99, now £99.00 (was £149.99). The Jabra true wireless earphones are some of the best performers on the market, especially in this price range. You get a great fit, great sound and active noise cancelling in this pair. Check out the offer here.

• Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: save £90.00, now £79.00 (previously £169.00): The Sennheiser CX 400BT headphones offer fantastic sound in a compact and affordable package. View the deal here.

• Sony WI-1000XM2 Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones: save £113.01, now £186.99 (was £300.00). Built with comfort and sound quality at their heart, the Sony WI-1000XM2 in-ear headphones make travelling that much easier. See the Prime offer here.

• Sony WF-SP800N Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones: save £72.01, now £107.99 (was £180.00). The Sony WF-SP800N in-ear headphones are built for an active lifestyle. See the Prime offer here.

• Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: save £90.00, now £129.99 (was £220.00). You need great sound wherever you go, so take along the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones to provide just that. Get the offer here.



• Technics AZ70WE Premium True Wireless Earbuds: save over £105.00, now £154.99 (was £259.99): The Technics AZ70WE Premium True Wireless Earbuds uses a large 10mm driver to deliver superb sound in a tiny package. Check out the offer.

• Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds: save £40.99, now £179.00 (was £219.99). The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds go that step further in comfort and sound quality. Check out the deal here.



Cam Bunton