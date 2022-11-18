(Pocket-lint) - The Astro A50 wireless is one of our favourite gaming headsets thanks to a great mix of good sound, comfort and convenience.

It's a premium headset with features to match, including 2.4Ghz wireless, a brilliant charging base station, superbly comfortable earcups, Dolby audio and both optical and 3.5mm input and output options.

All of that comes at a price though. Usually, the Astro A50 wireless will set you back an eye-watering £300. This Black Friday though, it's dropped to its lowest price ever. It's now £189.99 which is 41 per cent less than the standard price and the cheapest it has ever been. So if you've been looking for an excuse to treat yourself, now you have it.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Astro also has deals on a number of its other headsets, so be sure to take a look at those if you're after a gaming bargain.

Unpacking the 1MORE EVO true wireless earbuds By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 11 October 2022 In this article, we tell you all about the 1MORE EVO earbuds and explore everything, including design, noise cancellation, and battery life.

Other Astro gaming deals

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.

Astro Gaming A40 TR-X - save £50 now £99.99 Though the discount might not be as big, this is still a great deal on another fantastic headset. If you don't mind wires, the Astro A40 is well worth a look. View offer

Writing by Adrian Willings.