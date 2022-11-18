Logitech's excellent G Pro X gaming headset is a steal for Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - There are a select few gaming headsets that we've been using for years and never tire of, and the Logitech G Pro X falls into that category. It's a wired headset of the very highest quality.

Now, for Black Friday, it's got an absolute stonker of a deal applied to it by Amazon, too. Depending on where you are in the world the discounts available make it almost half-price.

Logitech G Pro X - save £65, now £54.99 You can grab the headset at 54% off, for a price that's frankly silly - it'll blow almost anything else you can find out of the water at this level. View offer

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

