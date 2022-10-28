(Pocket-lint) - Apple's AirPods are excellent wireless headphones, offering some great convenience features for iOS users, like auto switching between devices, one-tap connecting and announcing notifications and calls.

Deals on AirPods - whether the older generations or the latest models - aren't common, though if there's ever any money off, the Black Friday sales period is typically the time you'll find it.

We will be following all the Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday 2022 here to help you get a pair for the best price.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving, which for 2022, is the 25 November. Cyber Monday - which got its name from previously being associated with tech deals online - then takes place the following Monday, which for this year is 28 November 2021.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

In reality, the Black Friday sales don't just take place on that Friday through to that Monday though. The Black Friday sales period typically starts a couple of weeks prior to the main event, sometimes even from the beginning of November so you don't need to wait until the day itself to grab yourself a bargain.

What AirPods deals are we expecting?

Apple announced the third-generation AirPods in October 2021, followed by the second-generation of AirPods Pro in September 2022, which means the first-generation AirPods Pro, second-generation AirPods and the first-generation AirPods could all see some discounts during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

With the AirPods (3rd generation) no longer the newest, and offering some of the same features as the Pro models, like Adaptive EQ and sweat and water resistance, there might also be some great deals on the AirPods 3 too.

Jump to US Apple AirPods deals | UK Apple AirPods deals

Best US Black Friday deals last year

You can click on any of the retailer links below to take you directly to any AirPods deals and offers at each respective store, or you can have a look at our top picks from 2021 to help you get an idea about what deals we might be able to expect.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Standard Charging Case - save $50 The second-generation AirPods are no longer the latest model, but that doesn't mean they're not super convenient for iPhone users. Sound is decent, and the AirPods are reliable and so user-friendly. This deal of $114 instead of $159 is for the standard charging case. View offer

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case - save $90 AirPods Pro aren't brand-spanking-new anymore, and so it's about time for a bit of discount. You can now get the latest ANC in-ears for a great price at $179 instead of $249. View offer

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - save $24.01 The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are the latest AirPods model, delivering a great combination of design and features from the seocnd generation and AirPods Pro. This deal sees them cost $154.99 instead of $179, a saving of $24.01. View offer

Beats Powerbeats Pro - save $100 The Beats Powerbeats Pro offer many of the same features as AirPods, including being part of the Find My network and one-tap pairing. This is an excellent price for these sweat-resistant wireless headphones at $149 instead of $249. View offer

Best UK Black Friday deals last year

We've added our top Apple AirPods deal picks from 2021 below so you can get an idea of what deals we can expect this year too, but it's always worth having a look at the individual retailer's pages too, most of which will likely offer some discounts on at least one AirPods model.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case - save over £75 The Apple AirPods Pro are the top-of-the-range AirPods, offering Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ and silicone tips for a better fit. This deal is for the wireless charging case and it sees them cost £173 instead of £249. View offer

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charger - save £64 The Apple AirPods Pro were updated to include a MagSafe compatible charging case when the AirPods 3 launched and you can get them for £185 on this deal instead of £249. View offer

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) - save £10 The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are the newest AirPods available and they are brilliant with some of the Pro's best features but at a cheaper price, even before a deal. This deal shaves £10 off though, making them £159. View offer

Beats Powerbeats Pro - save over £70 Beats Powerbeats Pro offer many of the same features as AirPods, including one-tap pairing with an iOS device. This is a great deal at £149 instead of £219. View offer

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.