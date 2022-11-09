(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's updated Echo Buds now they have a huge discount, in an early Black Friday deal.

True wireless earbuds have become hugely popular in recent years, allowing users to ditch the wires and greater freedom, while packing in smart features too.

As you'd expect, you can use them to ask Alexa for anything you need - this works via your phone's internet connection. Ask Alexa for the weather or to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks.

The second-generation version has improved, bespoke noise-cancellation technology over the earlier 2019 first-gen, which used Bose's existing noise reduction technology.

There's also a more compact design for improved comfort to wear - they come with four different ear tips and two sizes of wingtips, too. Amazon has also added a vent to stop pressure from being sealed into the ear canal. Plus there's beefed up the sound capability with a much-improved dynamic range.

They now have a matte black or white finish, as opposed to the high gloss black design of the first generation.

Amazon says the second-gen model offers up to 5 hours music playback per charge and up to 15 hours with the charging case. A 15-min fast charge feature provides up to 2 hours of music playback.

Writing by Rob Kerr.