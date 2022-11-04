(Pocket-lint) - There are a whole load of true wireless earbuds out there for you to choose between, but Samsung's made more than one really impressive pair in the last couple of years.

Now, both of its most recent two outings have got nice discounts in the early Black Friday 2022 offers that are well worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - save over 40% The Galaxy Buds Live are some of the most unique earbuds we've tested, and now have a very healthy discount, meaning you can get them for $99.94. View offer

What's so good about Samsung's headphones? For one thing, they've got a very particular bean-like shape of the Live that's actually really comfortable to wear for long periods. That reflective coating also makes them really nice to look at, although we'd still opt for the black colour if possible. Noise-cancelling and a wirelessly-charging case round out the package impressively.

If you want to cut your costs slightly, though, and get a more traditional design, you should check out the slightly older Galaxy Buds+, which are really comfortable and sound great, plus benefit from tight integration with Samsung's phones if you have one.

Either way, you'll be getting a really solid pair of earbuds that are great for everyday use, and in the case of the Buds Live also great for workouts.

There's more Samsung Bud deals around, such as $30 off the Buds 2 Pro.

