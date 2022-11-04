(Pocket-lint) - Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, is available at a cheaper price in the 2022 early Black Friday sales.

Despite being the latest model of the company's most well-renowned flagship headphones, you can get them now at a touch under $230. The 1000X family of headphones have been hugely popular, scooping up awards and continuing to stay ahead of the competition.

Save over $120 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 You'll find the 1000XM4 are $228, representing a discount of 35% on the usual full retail price. These are class-leading headphones, reknowned for their noise cancellation. View offer

For the past few years, the WH-1000X range has been lauded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering great sound, advanced ANC and awesome battery life.

The fourth-gen offers up to 30 hours of music playback from a full charge, plus wearing detection pauses playback automatically when the headphones are removed.

As well as that, they have multi-device pairing and an easy-switch button so you can quickly move between paired devices, for instance, if you need to accept a call or video conference on your laptop while connected to your phone.

One of the great things about Sony headphones is that the smartphone app allows you to adjust a lot of the settings to match your own preferences. Whether that's adjusting the EQ, using spatial audio to make the audio seem more like it's around you rather than being pumped into your ears, or just adjusting the sensitivity of the noise cancelling.

There's also a range of discounts on other Sony headphones, includng the WF-1000XM4 and the LinkBuds.

