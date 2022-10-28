Best headphones deals for Black Friday 2022: Discounts to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Headphones deals are always really competitive, and that's good for you because most popular brands get great discounts for Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday week.

Whether you're looking for the best value noise-cancelling cans, a great pair of buds, or just looking for the best deal you can get on AirPods and Sony headphones, this is the place to be. We're continuously searching and finding the best Black Friday savings on audio equipment, and updating every day.

Black Friday kicks off officially on 25 November 2022, followed by Cyber Monday on 28 November, so if you have a pair in mind that you want, it's a shopping event worth waiting for.

What to look out for when buying headphones

There's a lot to consider when it comes to buying a pair for headphones and getting the right fit and features for you can enhance the listening experince and make sure you get the best from your music, movies or calls.

Firstly, what type of headphones are you shopping for? In-ear headphones have the advantage of being compact, so they're great to have in your bag taking up almost no space, while over-ear headphones can offer a better listening experience, with superior sound and enhanced noise cancellation - as well as often offering better comfort when worn for long periods.

After that, there's a decision to be made about whether you want active noise cancellation or not. This feature is hugely popular, able to cut out things like aircraft or road noise, but can go as far as blocking out just about all exterior noise. Some people find this relaxing, some find it too isolating - and some headphones offer different levels of ANC.

Then there's support for functions such as Spatial Audio on Apple devices, or Dolby Atmos for music support, all of which add to the feature set, but often the price too.

The other consideration might be waterproofing. If your headphones are going to be used for sport, you need to know they can withstand sweat or rain - something you definitely want to check on the spec sheet before you buy.

Which headphones will have discounts on Black Friday?

Many headphones will have discounts during the Black Friday sales, but there are obviously some models to really look out for. There will be deals on Apple's AirPods and these are always popular, but you're likely to find discounts on other popular brands too, like Bose or Sony. Sony's WF-1000X, with excellent noise cancellation is always worth looking out for.

The same applies to over-ear headphones, with the WH-1000X models proving one of the most popular choices, alongside the Bose QuietComfort options, which are great for travel - and usually get a decent discount. These are some of the best headphones to look out for, but there are also usually deals on gaming headsets and sports headphones too.

Which retailers have the best headphone deals?

Headphones are popular items, with many people owning more than one pair or type, for different situations. There's no shortage of opportunities to buy headphones so you'll find them at most electricals retailers.

US headphone retailers

UK headphone retailers

We scoured the stores to pull out the best deals last year. These weren't just the cheapest headphones available, but the best prices on some of the best headphones around. We've divided each section into the headphone type either in-ear or over ear, highlighting some of the best deals from last year. We expect 2022 to be very similar.

Best US headphones deals | Best UK headphones deals

Best US Black Friday headphones deals 2021

On-ear and over-ear deals | In-ear headphone deals

On-ear / over-ear headphones

Apple AirPods Max - $70 off! Apple's first noise cancelling cans were pricey at launch - to say the least - but now they're available considerably cheaper at $479. View offer

Sony WH-1000XM4 - save $102 The Sony WH-1000XM4 keeps getting better and is regarded by many as the best pair of noise cancelling headphones on the market. They're available in three colours and now for just $248.00 View offer

Sennheiser HD 450BT - Half price Even before Black Friday came around, the HD 450BT from Sennheiser was great value for money. It offers lots of top features like Bluetooth 5 and ANC at an accessible price. Now just $99. View offer

Beats Studio 3 - Save $180! Despite being a few years old now, the Beats Studio 3 are still a fab, comfortable pair of over-ear headphones. Now, with a saving of $180 on its original price, the black models are a no brainer. Down to $169. View offer

Sennheiser Momentum ANC over-ear - Save $150 It isn't Black Friday without discounts on Sennheiser products, and the Mometum Noise Cancelling over-ear headphones are well-eqiupped, comfortable and great sounding cans. Now $249. View offer

In-ear headphones

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case - now $179 Apple recently updated its AirPods Pro to feature a MagSafe compatible wireless charging case, and for this Black Friday season they're already discounted. Now $179. View offer

Beats Powerbeats Pro - save $100 We've said it many times, but the Powerbeats Pro are - without doubt - the best workout and running earphones around. Now just $149.95. View offer

Beats Studio Buds - 1/3rd off Beats Studio Buds launched earlier in 2021 as a pair of convenient, affordable ANC earbuds. They're a great purchase for any iPhone or Android user thanks to cross-platform quick pair. Now $99.99. View offer

Bose QuietComfort Buds - save $80 One of our favourite pairs of true wireless buds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds live up to the QC branding, delivering a comfortable, secure fit, great audio and effective noise cancelling. Down to $199. View offer

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - $172 It's not often the flagship Sennheiser true wireless buds hit below $200, and now they have. There's never been a better time to snag them. Now $172. View offer

Jabra Elite 85t - 35% off The Elite 85t was - until very recently - Jabra's top true wireless pair of earbuds. They offer fantastic performance and sound, with advanced ANC and up to 31 hours of battery. Available in five colours for just $149.99. View offer

Bose Sport Earbuds - save $30 The Sport Earbuds are similar to the QC Buds in styling, but are crucially more compact, weather and sweat resistant. They don't have ANC, but they make great workout companions. Now available for just $149. View offer

Jabra Elite Active 75t - down to $99 With Amazon slashing a huge $80 off the Elite Active 75t price, the popular and well-rated buds are virtually irresistable. They're strong performers with great features and now cost just $99! View offer

Best Black Friday UK headphone deals 2021

On-ear and over-ear deals | In-ear headphone deals

On and over-ear headphones

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX - £100 off Few brands achieve the level of status Bang & Olufsen has in the premium audio market, and its top tier Beoplay HX noise cancelling headphones are the the tops when it comes to that luxurious and high-end feel. Now available in black or pink for £349. View offer

Nuraphone - £105 off Nura has taken a rather different approach to headphones, offering technology that first measures your responses to different frequencies and then creates a profile enhanced just for you. And the result is very good sound. Now £244. View offer

In-ear headphones

AirPods Pro with MagSafe case - just £185 Apple recently updated its AirPods Pro to feature a MagSafe compatible wireless charging case, and for this Black Friday season they're already discounted. Available now for £185. View offer

Beats Powerbeats Pro - save £70 Beats' first pair of true wireless buds are excellent for running and working out. With 9 hours music playback, easy controls, a secure fit, and splash/sweat resistance, they're ideal for any activity. Available in black and navy for £149. View offer

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds - save £70.95 The QC buds was Bose's first pair of ANC true wireless earbuds, and it was worth the wait. It's a genuinely stunning pair of buds, and now they're a steal. Black and white models available for just £179. View offer

Sony WF-1000XM4 - save £51 Sony's latest flagship in-ears are part of Amazon's big savings for Black Friday, and are now under £200 (just). You can snag yourself a pair for just £199. View offer

Jabra Elite Active 75t - Save £80! With Amazon slashing a huge £80 off the Elite Active 75t price, the popular and well-rated buds are virtually irresistable. They're strong performers with great features and now cost just £99! View offer

Jabra Elite 85t - save £70 The Elite 85t was - until very recently - Jabra's top true wireless pair of earbuds. They offer fantastic performance and sound, with advanced ANC and up to 31 hours of battery. Available in five colours for just £149.99. View offer

Technics AZ70WE - Save £90.99 Technics first premium pair of noise cancelling in-ears are great sounding thanks to the large 10mm driver. They were already well-priced, now they're even better at £149. View offer

