(Pocket-lint) - Apple's AirPods are excellent wireless headphones, offering some great convenience features for iOS users, like auto switching between devices, one-tap connecting and announcing notifications and calls.

Deals on AirPods - whether the first generation or the latest models - aren't common, though if there's ever any money off, the Black Friday sales period is typically the time you'll find it.

We're following all the Apple AirPods deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday here to help you get a pair for the best price.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving, which for 2021, is the 26 November. Cyber Monday - which got its name from previously being associated with tech deals online - then takes place the following Monday, which for this year is 29 November 2021.

In reality, the Black Friday sales don't just take place on that Friday through to that Monday though. The Black Friday sales period typically starts a couple of weeks prior to the main event, sometimes even from the beginning of November so you don't need to wait until the day itself to grab yourself a bargain.

What AirPods deals are we expecting?

Apple announced the third-generation AirPods in October 2021, which means the second-generation AirPods and the first-generation AirPods are likely to see some discounts during the Black Friday sales this year.

With the AirPods Pro no longer new, and the AirPods (3rd generation) creeping into their space a little by offering some of the same features, like Adaptive EQ and sweat and water resistance, it's also possible there will be some money off the noise-cancelling Pro model too.

Who offers the best Apple AirPods deals on Black Friday?

We will be adding any Apple AirPods deals live as they appear over the Black Friday sales period, but it's always worth having a look at the individual retailer's pages too, most of which will likely offer some discounts on at least one AirPods model.

The best US Black Friday deals last year

• Apple AirPods Pro: save $20.00, now $229.99 (was $249.99). Apple doesn't often discount its latest and greatest devices, so any discount is welcomed. You can now get a bit off the full retail price of the AirPods Pro, it's best in-ears to date. Check out the offer at Best Buy.

• AirPods 2 with regular charging case: save $40.00, now $119.99 (was $159.99). With AirPods Pro now being a real thing, the second-generation AirPods are no longer the hot new thing, but that doesn't mean they're not super convenient for iPhone users. Sound is decent, and the AirPods are reliable and so user friendly. See the offer at Best Buy.

• AirPods 2 with wireless charging case: save $50.00, now $149.99 (was $199.99). If you have a wireless charger or just want the added convenience, you can also get a decent discount on the version of AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case. View the deal at Best Buy.

The best UK Black Friday deals last year

• AirPods Pro: save £50.00, now £198.00 (was £249.00). AirPods Pro aren't brand-spanking-new anymore, and so it's about time for a bit of discount. You can now get the latest ANC in-ears for a great price. Check out the deal on Amazon.

• AirPods 2 with regular charging case: save £34.63, now £124.37(was £159.00). With AirPods Pro now being a real thing, the second-generation AirPods are no longer the hot new thing, but that doesn't mean they're not super convenient for iPhone users. Sound is decent, and the AirPods are reliable and so user friendly. See the offer on Amazon.

• AirPods 2 with wireless charging case: save £12.00, now £157.00 (was £169.00). If you have a wireless charger or just want the added convenience, you can also get a decent discount on the version of AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case. View the deal at Currys.